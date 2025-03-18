Fox 4 Now reports state and local leaders are speaking out after the Fort Myers City Council was unable to pass an agreement with ICE that would trained police to act as federal immigration agents on Monday.

While Mayor Kevin Anderson, Councilman Fred Burson and Liston Bochette voted to approve the agreement, Councilwomen Darla Bonk, Terolyn Watson and Diana Giraldo voted against it.

One council member cries as she explains stating "my city is not for sale." Another says "it is the federal governments fault." The third council member who voted proclaims "coming from a people that was tormented over 400 years, I can feel how their feeling about this policy. I just don't feel comfortable with this policy." The city council members must be voted out in the next election cycle.

Today Florida’s AG penned a letter to council that their action “constitutes a serious and direct violation of state law.”

RE: Immediate Compliance with State Immigration:

On March 17, 2025, the Fort Myers City Council voted not to approve the Fort Myers Police Department’s 287(g) agreement with the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement. This action constitutes a serious and direct violation of Florida Law. Section 908.103, Florida Statutes, prohibits law enforcement and local government entities from adopting or having in effect any sanctuary policy. "Sanctuary policy" means a law, policy, practice, procedure, or custom adopted or allowed by a state or local governmental entity which prohibits or impedes a law enforcement agency from complying with 8 U.S.C. § 1373 or which prohibits or impedes a law enforcement agency from communicating or cooperating with a federal immigration agency so as to limit such law enforcement agency in, or prohibit the agency from participating in a federal immigration operation with a federal immigration agency as permitted by federal and state law (§§ 908.102(6), 908.102(6)(h), Fla. Stat.).

By failing to approve the Department’s 287(g) agreement, Fort Myers is implicitly implementing a sanctuary policy. Prohibiting city police officers from receiving the necessary federal training to adequately enforce U.S. immigration laws not only prevents city police from enforcing current federal immigration law but effectively prevents the city police department from participating in federal immigration operations. Sanctuary policies are not tolerated or lawful in Florida. Immediate corrective action is required.

Failure to correct the Council’s actions will result in the enforcement of all applicable civil and criminal penalties, including but not limited to being held in contempt, declaratory or injunctive relief, and removal from office by the Governor pursuant to section 908.107, Florida Statutes and the Florida Constitution.

Total Estimate Funding Loss

Combining state and federal funding sources, Fort Myers likely receives: Federal Funding: $20–$40 million annually, with a significant portion tied to disaster recovery (post-Ian) and infrastructure. State Funding: $5–$10 million directly to the city government via revenue sharing and grants, plus $150–$200 million indirectly through education and other county-level allocations.