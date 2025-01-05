In light of the ISIS-inspired New Orleans terrorist Shamsud-Din Jabbar who killed 14 people, injuring 30 people, 16 remain hospitalized, half in the intensive care unit; America is wondering why and how officials have allowed this radicalization to bleed into our country.

Investor Daily reports since October 2011, mosques have been off-limits to FBI agents. No more surveillance or undercover sting operations without high-level approval from a special oversight body at the Justice Department dubbed the Sensitive Operations Review Committee. The lack of concern and actual suppression of the radicalization threats in America started during the Obama administration — resulting in the prevention of investigation by law enforcement. Obama’s suppression on FBI investigations culminated after the Holy Land Foundation trial — when in fact this should have been a clarion call to action.

In 2009, the Washington-based Council on American-Islamic Relations - known by its acronym, CAIR - published an open letter to President Obama written by CAIR's national executive director, Nihad Awad pressuring the administration to combat anti-Muslim sediment and the politization of trials stating ‘“We should have [a] clear stance by the U.S. government to fight against Islamophobia and anti-Muslim discrimination that has been rampant after 9/11," Awad says. "In particular, there have been some decisions to target American-Muslim institutions and individuals, and there has been politicization of terror trials.’”

President Barack Obama said during a speech in 2016 that he doesn’t use the term “radical Islam” when describing U.S. counterterrorism operations because it is a “political distraction” that would make no difference in the fight.

Another example of allowing radicalization to seep into our culture is through the United States prison system — a common practise of Islam is to convert disparative aggrieved populations. A 2020 abstract Islamic Extremism and the Crystallization of Norms: AnAgent-Based Model of Prison Radicalization states prisons in the United States are often considered incubators for the exchange of radical ideas. Global terrorism and the rise of homegrown Islamic radicalization has exacerbated these concerns and has been the subject of congressional hearings to prevent Qutbism from infiltrating the U.S. prison system. Qutbism, the foundation of radical Islamic extremism, espouses violence against non-Muslim communities, particularly the United States.

The abstract constructed an agent-based model that uses norm crystallization to simulate prison radicalization. In the model, the researchers vary the density of the inmate population, the mobility of radical inmates, and the initial population of radical inmates. With these three variables they compare baseline, integration and segregation models to determine the attractiveness of Qutbism among prison inmates, the number of converts for both radical Islam and some other form of extremism, and the time it takes to crystallize norms.

From 1980 - 2016 , there have been 457 documented cases of Islamic radicalization within the United States. The highest number of cases, 83 and 63, occurred in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

Current Terrorist Snapshot

A joint Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Law Enforcement, and Intelligence and Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement hearing entitled, “Beyond the Border: Terrorism and Homeland Security Consequences of Illegal Immigration.” When: Thursday, September 19, 2024, on Foreign Jihadist Networks and Homegrown Violent Extremism.

A Persistent Terror Threat to America. Between April 2021 - September 2024, there have been 50+ JIHADIST CASES IN 29 U.S. STATES INCLUDING:

1. Dozens of attempts to provide material support to ISIS.

2. Provision of material support to ISIS.

3. Hizballah and Al Qaeda.

4. Receiving military-type training from ISIS and Hizballah.

5. Committing fraud. States with cases: Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Orleans, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington.

ISIS IN THE WEST - A GROWING THREAT TO WESTERN EUROPE

There have been 150 arrests/plots/attacks in Western Europe since the beginning of 2023. NOTABLE DEVELOPMENTS:

Aug. 30, 2021: The U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan which resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. service members and 170+ Afghans in an ISIS-K orchestrated attack.

Oct. 7, 2023: Hamas terrorists killed an estimated 1,200 people in Israel - one of the worst terrorist attacks in history.

May 9, 2024: Trevor Bickford of Maine was sentenced to 27 years in prison for attempting to kill NYPD officers in Times Square in 2022. He wanted to wage Jihad and had many targets as possible.

June 9, 2024: A Tajikistan national was arrested in New York, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles with ties to ISIS. They illegally crossed the U.S. border and were suspected of plotting a terrorist attack on U.S. soil.

June 25, 2024: DHS identified 400+ immigrants who were brought across the U.S. border by ISIS-affiliated human smuggling networks.

July 6, 2024: Hizballah launched 200+ rockets toward military bases in Israel in retaliation for the death of one of its senior commanders.

Sept. 11, 2024: A Pakistani national with ties to Iran was charged with attempting to commit an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries. He was part of a scheme to assassinate a prominent U.S. government official on U.S. soil. Recent Key Developments:

September 27, 2024: Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hizballah was killed in an Israeli strike. January 1, 2025: Jabbar killed at least 14 people in New Orleans when he rammed his truck into a crowd of revelers. Jabbar killed at least 14 people in New Orleans when he rammed his truck into a crowd of revelers.

Trump Calls 'Act of Pure Evil' in New Orleans

"When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in our country, that statement was constantly refuted by Democrats and the Fake News Media, but it turned out to be true. The crime rate in our country is at a level that nobody has ever seen before.

Our hearts are with all of the innocent victims and their loved ones, including the brave officers of the New Orleans Police Department. The Trump administration will fully support the City of New Orleans as they investigate and recover from this act of pure evil."

My sincere condolences go out to all the families impacted by this horrendous terrorist attack on the very day when we should be celebrating hope and optimism. In just 15 days, we will have a strong Commander and Chief in the White House that is committed to destroying the terrorist networks here and abroad.

Fortunately, 15 days from now a new administration is entering the White House which will be strong on addressing the radicalization in America, from deporting all immigrants who are a threat to America — to addressing the antisemitism in all our institutions.

