Leaving an abusive relationship is one of the hardest steps a person can take, but it is also the first step toward reclaiming your life. My journey began after eight attempts to escape an abusive partner. On the eighth try, I succeeded, moving 950 miles away from home with just my dog, my vehicle, and a few changes of clothes. I leased an apartment in a new city, knowing only one acquaintance, ready to start anew. But the challenges were far from over.

Shortly after my escape, my partner closed our joint bank accounts, removing my name. Checks bounced, my credit card purchases for essentials pushed me into a temporary

financial pickle, and I was denied a new bank account. Then, the COVID-19 lockdowns hit, isolating me in a strange city while I struggled to find an attorney and navigate a divorce from afar. To compound matters, I was battling cancer for the second time, with treatments ongoing from 2018. A near-fatal car accident, caused by a truck swerving into my lane, totaled my vehicle and left me shaken. With my parents deceased, my siblings estranged due to political differences, and no support system, the weight of the world seemed to crash down.

Yet, in the midst of this darkness, hope emerged. The lockdowns, while isolating, gave me time to reflect and heal. A single word—“gaslighting”—sparked a transformative journey. I dove into self-help videos from professionals, learning about abusive behaviors and why I had tolerated them for so long. Understanding the origins of my partner’s actions and my own patterns was crucial. It empowered me to vow never to accept such treatment again.

Over the past six years, I’ve rebuilt my life. I restored my credit, established a new identity, and learned to embrace brighter days. The journey wasn’t easy—COVID mandates and personal challenges kept me in a transitory state, hesitant to plant roots. But a few weeks ago, a milestone arrived: I made an offer on a property, and the sellers accepted. Today, the mortgage company has confirmed I am cleared to close on my new home. For the first time, I have the chance to build a semi-permanent home—a place to call my own.

Recovery is not linear, but every step forward is a victory. You are not alone, and brighter days are within reach. With resilience, support, and hope, you can build a future where you thrive.

My journey from abuse to recovery is a testament to the power of resilience and hope. Despite enduring eight attempts to leave an abusive partner, financial devastation, a ruined credit score, and isolation during COVID-19 lockdowns, I persevered. Through self-education on gaslighting and a commitment to personal development, I’ve spent six years forging a new identity. Recently, I took a significant step toward stability by making an offer on a property—a symbol of the new life I’m building. Today, the mortgage company has confirmed I am cleared to close on my new home.

If I can overcome these challenges, so can you. Your past does not define you, and each small step you take is a victory. With determination, knowledge, and support, you can break free, heal, and create a future filled with hope and possibility.