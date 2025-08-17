Al-Hikmat International Muslim Magazine, founded in 1983 as a monthly publication, is a key publication in the Islamic community, distributed for free to promote news, community activities, educational content, and global Muslim issues.

The magazine is prominently advertised and integrated into the Darul Uloom ecosystem highlighting the Al-Hikmat website. The Darul Uloom of Florida Inc., a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) public charity classified as a church, features sections on the institute's gallery, events, and live streams, including Friday khutbahs from the Pembroke Pines location.

Recent issues of the Al-Hikmat International Muslim Magazine, such as the April-May-June 2025 edition available online, provides community highlights like Quran completion ceremonies attended by over 1,000 people. Contributors to Al-Hikmat's broader work include interfaith figures like Rabbi Abraham and Rev. Warren, with content overseen historically by Shaikh Shafayat Mohamed (R.A.), the late founder and principal of Darul Uloom, who passed away on June 8, 2024.

Born in Trinidad, West Indies, where he was exposed to a diverse cultural and religious background, Shaikh Shafayat was awarded a scholarship to become a Christian Minister but chose instead to study Islam. In 1975, he traveled to India and became the first student from the Caribbean and North America to enroll in Darul Uloom Deoband, the largest and oldest Islamic Institute in India. After graduating as a Qaari and Islamic Scholar, he also completed a journalism course, which informed his later media endeavors.

Shaikh Shafayat established the Al Hikmat Muslim Magazine and produced numerous television and radio programs in Trinidad and Florida, USA. In 1983, he founded the National Muslim Sports League of Trinidad and Tobago, which led to the establishment of the Islamic Home for Children.

As the Founder and Principal of Darul Uloom Institute in Pembroke Pines, Florida, Shaikh Shafayat became the first Muslim to serve as President of the Interfaith Council of South Florida in 2002, and he organized and led many Christian/Muslim/Jewish dialogues.

Darul Uloom has collaborated with groups like the South Florida Muslim Federation (which hosted NSGP workshops) and Emgage, including joint events for voter outreach and education in Pembroke Pines. The Emgage Foundation, Inc. (formerly Emgage USA) is a left-of-center Muslim-American advocacy and voter mobilization group. It is associated with Emgage PAC, a political action committee that raises money for and endorses candidates for Congress and state legislative seats.

Emgage Foundation also has a 501(c)(4) affiliated organization Emgage Action. Emgage operates a variety of state-level local affiliates that conduct similar advocacy efforts at the state and local levels including Emgage Florida, Emgage New York Metro, and the Illinois Muslim Civic Association.

Wa’el Alzayat is the chief executive officer of the Emgage Foundation. He served for ten years as a policy advisor in the U.S. Department of State, including as senior policy advisor to Obama administration U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power and Syria Outreach Coordinator. He also served as a Provincial Affairs Officer for Anbar, Iraq, at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad from 2007 to 2008.

Alzayat is an adjunct professor at the Georgetown School of Foreign Service. In 2019, Emgage received a significant injection of funds from the Open Society Policy Center, one of the funding arms of billionaire George Soros: $75,000 to advocate against Trump’s Muslim ban and $1 million for “organizational support.” The effort is nonetheless backed by well-known national Muslim organizations such as CAIR, MPAC, and MPower Change—the latter led by Palestinian American activist and lightning rod Linda Sarsour.

Emgage has received grants from foundations such as the Open Society Foundations, Tides Foundation, and the Ford Foundation. The 2024 annual report mentions contributions exceeding $3.5 million. One significant source of funding comes from grants, including a substantial $300,000 grant from the Ford Foundation in 2024 for civic participation initiatives. They have also been awarded their "largest ever" grant from the Open Society Foundations and have received support from State Voices.

Beyond institutional grants, Emgage also benefits from individual and organizational donations. In 2024, top donors to Emgage PAC included Emgage Action, Avetta LLC, Alif Semiconductor, Eplanet Capital, M-III Partners, and Oakland Corps PAC. These Islamic organizations, exemplified by Darul Uloom and Al-Hikmat Services, warrant further scrutiny and enhanced transparency regarding donations from both foreign entities and domestic sources to illuminate potential influences that could subvert societal norms from within.

Given the allegations of extremism ties through alumni and ideological affiliations, even amid public commitments to interfaith harmony, greater disclosure of funding origins—such as unreported international contributions or indirect support from Islamist networks—could reveal how such groups might subtly advance agendas that challenge Western values, promote conservative interpretations under the guise of moderation, or foster environments linked to radicalization, thereby raising awareness about internal threats to cultural cohesion and security in diverse societies like the United States.