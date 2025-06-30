The Democrats hate American unborn babies so much they fight for unfettered access to abortion but love foreign illegal anchor babies. Please make this make sense.

In Barbara v. Trump the proposed class is represented by attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation Immigrants' Rights Project, the ACLU of New Hampshire, the ACLU of Massachusetts, the ACLU of Maine, the Asian Law Caucus, the NAACP Legal Defense, and Educational Fund, and the Democracy Defenders Fund. Filed in the District of New Hampshire federal court, the class action lawsuit is opposing President Trump’s executive order “Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship", which attempts to deny citizenship to children born on American soil to a mother who is "unlawfully present" or temporarily present, and a father who is not a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident.

Proposed Class Counsel have extensive experience litigating class action lawsuits and other complex systemic cases in federal court on behalf of noncitizens and individuals challenging government actions. The interests of the members of the class will be fairly and adequately protected by the Class Representative Plaintiffs and their attorneys.

Per the legal brief, stateless people often lack access to education, employment, health care, and other rights, and face travel restrictions, social exclusion, and heightened vulnerability to violence and other harms. Denying these children citizenship may also render them ineligible for critical early-life nutritional resources and medical care. For example, U.S. citizen children are eligible for SNAP. SNAP provides access to critically important groceries for low-income households. Because they would be deemed noncitizens under the Order, these children risk being deemed ineligible for access to nutrition under SNAP. Ensuring access to nutritious food during early childhood is vital for children's physical and mental development.

Access to medical care plays a critical role in improving life outcomes for children and leads to improved cognitive and physical growth. Without it, children are at greater risk of avoidable hospitalizations and long-term health disparities. Moreover, the denial of medical coverage may require members to forego necessities such as food and shelter in order to pay for medical expenses.