Islamic organizations have a significant and growing impact on the country’s economy, fueled by a rising population, increased disposable income, vibrant entrepreneurship, and active philanthropy. Despite this influence, Islamic finance in the United States faces obstacles such as a lack of specialized regulatory structures and limited public understanding.

Among 5,600 Islamic organizations nationwide, 4,450 are registered as 501(c) nonprofits. Of these, only 1,570 have filed searchable tax returns at some point in recent years—a sharp reduction attributed to various factors, as noted by Focus on Western Islamism (August 18, 2025).

Examining only the most recent tax return from each of the 1,570 organizations reveals that a quarter of Islamic institutions reported a combined total of over $3.1 billion in assets and $1.6 billion in revenue. Over the past three years, annual revenue for this top 25% has averaged $1.2 billion.

Congress has created special tax provisions for churches, religious organizations, and ministers, recognizing their distinct role in American society and the First Amendment’s guaranteed rights. Churches and religious groups are generally exempt from income tax and receive other favorable treatment, although some income—such as that from unrelated business activities—may still be taxed.

All charitable trusts and organizations, regardless of form, must ensure that their purposes are neither illegal nor contrary to public policy. This requirement is rooted in trust law and applies universally across charitable entities.

Tax-exempt organizations must operate under strict IRS guidelines and broader legal requirements, including alignment with the “national interest. Such organizations are strictly prohibited from participating in substantial illegal activities or pursuing objectives that undermine societal values. The IRS can revoke tax-exempt status if an organization’s actions violate laws or principles safeguarding public welfare, ensuring that taxpayer-supported benefits do not extend to entities that endanger the community or national security. A clear illustration is support for terrorism.

If a tax-exempt group provides material assistance to a foreign terrorist organization or engages in terrorist activities, it directly violates U.S. anti-terrorism laws, including those under the Patriot Act. This constitutes illegal behavior and threatens national security, resulting in swift IRS action to revoke exempt status and potentially impose further legal penalties.

Many Islamic organizations in the United States report annual incomes under $50,000, which exempts them from filing detailed tax returns. In addition, places of worship benefit from a special exemption that frees them from the requirement to submit comprehensive tax documents while still granting significant tax advantages.

Regulatory Framework for Tax-Exempt Status

To qualify for tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3), an organization must be organized and operated exclusively for permitted purposes and must not engage in illegal activities. The IRS Revenue Ruling 75-384, drawing from trust law as the foundation of charity law, clearly states that no tax-exempt organization cannot be formed for illegal purposes. Any charitable trust or organization whose objectives violate criminal laws, induce criminal activity, or go against public policy may be denied tax-exempt status.

Organizations with tax-exempt status are forbidden from engaging in substantial illegal activities or pursuing purposes that undermine core societal values. The IRS may revoke the status of any organization whose activities are found to contravene established laws or community welfare principles, ensuring that taxpayer-supported benefits do not extend to entities that threaten public welfare or national security.

Entities found in violation, whether through actions contrary to public policy or illegal activities-risk revocation of their tax-exempt status, which can severely impact their operations and funding. The concept of “national interest” in this context is closely tied to legality and public policy, as outlined by Wagemaker & Oberly, https://www.wagenmakerlaw.com/team/ryan-oberly.

Strategic Goals and Historical Context Prohibited Activities and Compliance

Organizations holding tax-exempt status must strictly avoid providing material support to foreign terrorist groups or participating in terrorist activities. Such actions directly violate U.S. anti-terrorism legislation, notably the Patriot Act, and are considered illegal behaviors that endanger national security. When violations occur, the IRS acts swiftly to revoke tax-exempt status, and additional legal penalties may follow.

If a tax-exempt organization provides material aid to a foreign terrorist group or participates in terrorist activities, it directly contravenes U.S. anti-terrorism laws, such as those under the Patriot Act. This not only constitutes illegal conduct but also poses a threat to national security, prompting swift IRS action to strip the organization of its exempt status and potentially leading to further legal penalties.

The 1991 Muslim Brotherhood document, titled "An Explanatory Memorandum: On the General Strategic Goal for the Group in North America," was written by Mohamed Akram (a.k.a. Mohamed Adlouni), a member of the Shura Council of the Muslim Brotherhood and senior Hamas leader. It was entered into evidence during the Holy Land Foundation trial as Government Exhibit 003-0085.

The memorandum served as a supplement to a long-term plan approved by the Shura Council in 1987, outlining a strategy for establishing an Islamic Movement in North America. The general strategic goal is “Enablement of Islam in North America, meaning: establishing an effective and a stable Islamic Movement led by the Muslim Brotherhood which adopts Muslims' causes domestically and globally, and which works to expand the observant Muslim base, aims at unifying and directing Muslims' efforts, presents Islam as a civilization alternative, and supports the global Islamic State wherever it is.”

Organizations such as the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), and North American Islamic Trust (NAIT) were publicly listed as unindicted co-conspirators in the 2007 Holy Land Foundation (HLF) trial, along with 246 other individuals and entities including most major U.S. Islamic organizations. Based on court documents, do the following organizations violate IRS tax code for tax-exemption status for undermining public welfare, national security, community safety, and societal values? You decide.

In 2000, a former president of the ICNA wrote an article that among other things called for the establishment of an Islamic state in the United States. Former ICNA President Mohammad Yunus explains in the organization’s August 2000 issue of The Message: “Islamic Circle of North America is an Islamic Jamaah, i.e. an organization struggling towards Iqamat Deen [establishment of the Islamic system of life] . . . they will form coalitions and alliances. This will lead to the unity of the Ummah [Muslim community] and step towards the reestablishment of Khilafah [Caliphate],” per Investigative Report.

The continued presence of individuals and organizations linked to the HLF trial has led to ongoing discussions about the trial's impact and the current relevance of the concerns raised during that time. CAIR continues to deny all allegations of ties to terrorist organization, including never being formally indicted.

While the First Amendment protects free speech and association, the Supreme Court has upheld the application of the material support statute to some forms of speech and association with designated terrorist organizations. The government has a compelling interest in preventing the support of terrorism, and even seemingly benign activities like providing training or coordinated advocacy can be interpreted as freeing resources for illicit activities.

UAE Cabinet Designation of Terrorist Organizations

On November 15, 2014, the UAE Cabinet published an extensive list of 83 groups identified as terrorist organizations. This list encompassed a wide range of entities, from armed factions such as ISIS and Boko Haram to American and European Islamic humanitarian organizations. Among those designated were the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the Muslim American Society (MAS), as well as Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

Reactions from American Muslim Organizations

Following publication of the list, CAIR and other designated nonprofits released statements demanding clarity or retraction from the UAE government. CAIR addressed the issue directly, emphasizing that since 9/11, the U.S. government has subjected nearly every major American Muslim organization, including CAIR, to rigorous scrutiny. In their official press release, CAIR asserted, “No charges have ever been filed against us, whether by the Bush administration, the Obama administration, the first Trump administration or the Biden administration because there is simply ‘no there, there.’”

Advocacy, Ideology, and Legal Boundaries in Islamist Organizations

Controversial Advocacy and Public Statements

A video surfaced in September 2024 featuring Imam Raja Abdulhaq at the MAS Youth Center in Brooklyn, where he proclaimed, “the Resistance Inc., Gaza Exemplifies Jihad.”

The Muslim Community Center Of New York City Inc, located in Brooklyn, NY, is also registered as a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization. Upon Raja Abdulhaq’s departure from his role as Executive Director, the mosque’s current leadership expressed deep appreciation, stating, “Having Raja Abdulhaq as Majlis Ash-Shura's Executive Director has truly been a great honor and privilege. We are sad to lose him and wish him nothing but success. Keep brother Raja in your duas.”

MAS is often identified as the United States chapter of the Muslim Brotherhood, a highly influential worldwide Islamist fundamentalist organization. According to some former members, the organization works towards establishing Islamic rule by electing Muslims and proselytizing Americans.

The Muslim Students Association of the U.S. and Canada (MSA National) is a religious 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. Donations made to MSA National are tax-deductible. While MSA National is an umbrella organization, individual MSA chapters at different colleges and universities are often loosely connected and may have their own independent arrangements. Currently, MAS has over 1,000 chapters across the Americas.

Raja claims Muslims are to be loyal citizens to a "healthy society." He goes on to explain why America does not fit that description. The message is simple. If you are loyal to America as a Muslim following Islam "you are betraying your religion." The ideologies that have founded and shaped America cannot co-exist with Islam, according to Abdulhaq. "Are we loyal to Allah and his message or are we loyal to the empire that is destroying the world?"

By advocating Jihad in America, is this violating not-for-profit rules, undermining national security and potentially advocating for violence? Could this be a violation under the Patriot Act? You decide.

Imam Suleiman at a recent ICNA conference boldly states what we as Muslims want to implement here in the United States, we believe the Constitution should be replaced by the Quran.” Another video making the rounds on social media is a Muslim Student Association member who says, "when it comes to spreading Islam on a state level, on a societal level, that method prescribed is jihad."

Having the intention of abolishing the Constitution from Islamist across multiple not-profit-organizations seems to be a subversion to undermine the sovereignty of the United States and its laws. If an individual or entity declares war on our Constitution, are they violating Section 3?

Section 3: "Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying war against them, or in adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort. No person shall be convicted of treason unless on the testimony of two witnesses to the same overt act, or on confession in open court."

The Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) is a grassroots umbrella organization dedicated to outreach, education, social services, and promoting Islamic values among Muslims in North America, founded on September 1, 1968. It operates as a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit under U.S. tax law.

Challenges to Constitutional Sovereignty and National Security

Recent statements by certain figures within Islamist organizations have raised concerns about intentions toward the U.S. Constitution and the broader legal order. For example, at a recent ICNA conference, Imam Suleiman openly expressed a desire to replace the Constitution with the Quran. Similarly, a widely circulated video features a Muslim Student Association member asserting, "when it comes to spreading Islam on a state level, on a societal level, that method prescribed is jihad."

These declarations, echoed across multiple not-for-profit organizations, suggest a concerted effort to undermine the sovereignty of the United States and its foundational laws. When individuals or organizations pronounce intentions to dismantle the Constitution, such actions naturally raise the question: do these expressions constitute a threat to the nation’s sovereignty? Should such intentions be interpreted as an act of levying war against the United States?

The U.S. Constitution, in Section 3, is clear on the definition of treason: "Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying war against them, or in adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort. No person shall be convicted of treason unless on the testimony of two witnesses to the same overt act, or on confession in open court." This framework provides the legal basis for evaluating whether advocacy to replace or abolish the Constitution, particularly when connected to the concept of jihad or other forms of organized opposition, might rise to the level of treason or other serious federal offenses.

Under the IRS’ Revenue Ruling 75-384, rejecting tax exemption status for an organization sponsoring acts of illegal civil disobedience to protest war provides an avenue for revoking not-for-profit status. Furthermore, Holder v. Humanitarian Law Project clarifies while the First Amendment protects free speech and association, the Supreme Court has upheld the application of the material support statute to some forms of speech and association with designated terrorist organizations and potentially associated organizations.

Lastly, these tax-exempt entities must adhere strictly to guidelines set forth by the IRS and broader legal frameworks, including operating in alignment with national interest of the United States of America.

Legislative Measure and National Security Protection

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Africa, and Global Health Policy introduced the Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act of 2025. This bill implements a new modernized strategy for designating Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist group.

Sen. Cruz said, “The Muslim Brotherhood is a terrorist organization, and it provides support to Muslim Brotherhood branches that are terrorist organizations. One of those branches is Hamas, which on October 7 committed the worst single-day massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, which included the murder and kidnapping of at least 53 Americans. They are committed to the overthrow and destruction of America and other non-Islamist governments across the world, and pose an acute threat to American national security interests. American allies in the Middle East and Europe have already labeled the Brotherhood a terrorist organization, and the United States should do the same, and do so expeditiously.”

Government Funding and National Security Implications

Over the past ten years, funding might inadvertently support groups with extremist ties.

Federal Funding Overview

The federal government allocated $664 million to the NSGP in 2024 and an additional $274.5 million for 2025 by late August. Out of these totals, estimates indicate that Islamic organizations received between $30 and $50 million. A report from the Middle East Forum (MEF) in July 2025 contends that $25 million from 2013 to 2023 went to entities with alleged connections to terrorist organizations, including Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood. These groups face accusations of promoting ideologies that could challenge the supremacy of secular law in favor of Sharia. Following increased scrutiny, DHS rescinded $8 million in grants in August 2025. Organizations such as CAIR maintain that these funds are critical in combating Islamophobia and do not support subversive activities.

State-Level Grants and Controversies

State governments have also provided notable funding. In Pennsylvania, Governor Josh Shapiro announced a $5 million grant in March 2025 to the Al-Aqsa Islamic Society of Philadelphia for facility expansion. While praised as a vital community resource, critics have raised concerns about alleged radical affiliations and controversial statements from affiliated imams. Texas directed approximately $13 million in funding to groups with purported links to Hamas, sparking debate around the potential risks to democratic values. Meanwhile, Washington state awarded over $778,000 to CAIR from 2023 through 2025 for advocacy activities, despite persistent allegations regarding ties to terrorism.

Considerations for Future Funding

These developments underscore the need for rigorous vetting processes to ensure that government support strengthens legitimate community needs without compromising national security or constitutional principles.

When does political advocacy cross the line into supporting the most dangerous terrorist groups, undermining national security and potentially our foundational document: The Constitution?

This article documents the rising concerns about certain Islamist organizations in the U.S., such as MAS and the Muslim Brotherhood, and their alleged efforts to undermine American law and sovereignty through advocacy of jihad and intentions to abolish the Constitution. It discusses legal boundaries for not-for-profit groups, referencing IRS rules, Constitional considerations, and highlights recent legislative efforts, including Senator Ted Cruz’s bill to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization, emphasizing the urgency and gravity of the perceived threat to national security. Why haven't our leaders taken the current threat seriously yet?

Most if not all the Islamic organizations discussed in this article were contacted numerous times and throughout a weeklong correspondence by the author. None of the organizations chose to respond at the time publication.

Bio Andrea Shaffer: Career corporate management professional, independent journalist, Beef Initiative Associate Editor, reporting featured in the Brownstone Institute, Daily Wire, CHD, Liberty Sentinel and other publications covering current day topics of major interest. Educational background includes a graduate degree in Organizational Development and Employment Labor Law.