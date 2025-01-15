Matt and Jennifer were married in July 2022. Jennifer stating unequivocally Matt and Jennifer had a chemistry that was undeniable. Our home in Germany was our special place. Jennifer and Matt have a home Colorado Springs and Germany due to Matt's job. He was often deployed overseas.

Matt made Jennifer breakfast in bed on the 26th of December, discussing other plans as well but decided to leave. He texted Jennifer after her hike to tell her he rented a car. Jennifer believes Matt left to protect the family. The couple was talking about buying another home. All of this just doesn't make sense.

Things started getting weird on the 30th. Jennifer started getting notifications on password changes. Jennifer believes Matt was afraid she would be able to track him. She kept going with what Matt stated, he was up in Breckenridge to get drones. Matt has never done anything like this before in regards to his travels at the end of December.

He left Breckenridge on the 27th. The afternoon of the first, his dad called Jennifer asking her "do you know where Matt is." Jennifer answered no. At this point, Jennifer said there is no way this could be Matt. She just held on to that thought hard and tight.

Around 8:30 PM, Jennifer receive a call from the FBI to come down to the station. She was hoping her husband would be at the station. The FBI asked Jennifer instead to identify his tatoos. The FBI gathered DNA samples from Jennifer and her child. The FBI swabbed her baby Rily's DNA around at night. Jennifer said It was hard not to keep track of all the news reports and hoping it was all wrong. The reports saying her daughter's DNA didn't match Matt gave Jennnifer more hope.

Two bombs were dropped on Jennifer in one day, the false statement about the baby not matching Matt and the supposed manifesto, Jennifer says. She is not sure if it the manifesto sounds like Matt.

The statement and notes from Matt's communication devices.

Jennifer was getting the information piecemeal. Jennifer shares parts of her messages from Matt to her and Riley, her daughter. The messages read "I have a wonderful wife and 7 month old baby. All I ever wanted to do is have a wife and family. My wife and daughter are the two most incredible humans on this earth. Please protect my family because they are going to get caught up in all of this."

Jennifer thinks Matt was protecting them until the very end. I think he knew why he was leaving. He thought he was being followed and didn't want to be in the home of his wife and daughter and puttting them in danger. He really wanted to make sure he was breaking those ties to ensure their safety.

FBI really didn't ask about Matt's actions before the 26th but did ask about the relationship between Jennifer and Matt. Jennifer says she never kicked Matt out of the house. Jennifer says none of this really makes sense. Thank you Matt Tardio for a very compassionate and caring interview.