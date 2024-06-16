Dear America,

I know what I am talking about, because I was on the side of the aggressor before I decided to take YOUR side. I do not believe I know that in this war no one is being “liberated, decolonised or made equal”, as Soviet doctrine proclaims. You may notice, if you give yourselves the trouble to observe, that the only “equality” and “liberation” this war produces is the equality of death and the “liberation” from freedom. Look at Russia, Poland, Hungary, Afghanistan would you say the people of those countries celebrated and rejoiced when the Soviets brought them equality and liberation? Of course not. We must take a clear and honest look at what Soviet “liberation” actually means.

Communist wars of world aggression are not fought for liberty and equality. We have thousands of unequivocal examples of the horrendous human suffering, torture and mass death that occur after a Soviet “liberation”. The final stage of Communist aggression military confrontation has very little to do with rivalry for territorial or geopolitical gains in order to free and liberate. Communist world aggression is a total war against humanity and human civilization. In Communist propaganda terms, this is “the final struggle for the victory of Communism”.

Ideological Subversion

The driving force of this war has very little to do with natural aspirations of people for better lives and greater freedoms. If at all, these aspirations are being used and taken advantage of by the manipulators and progenitors of the war. The real driving force of this war of aggression is ideology should something you cannot eat, wear or store for a “rainy day”. An integral part of this war of ideology is Ideological Subversion the process of changing the perception of reality in the minds of millions of peoples all over the world. The late comrade Andropov, the former head of the Soviet KGB called this war of Communist aggression, “the final struggle for the minds and hearts of the people”.

The reason that I am so certain of the real goal of Communist aggression is that I was actually a part and an unwilling instrument of Soviet subversion tactics. Having been trained and used by the KGB for their global ideological subversion campaign, I have some first-hand knowledge about the people behind this war and the methods they use. I know very well the way the Communists, whom the Western media call “freedom fighters” and “rebels”, operate. I know their mentality and their methods, I know their ultimate goals, which are very far from the liberty, equality and freedom they verbally espouse. Because I have seen the tragic consequences of this war of ideological subversion, I would like to offer some suggestions as to how we in the United States can defend ourselves against this deadly war and how we can survive in this “final struggle for minds and hearts.”

What’s in it for Tomas Schuman,” you may ask. Well, I’ve asked myself. What do I get for defecting from the winning side (the Soviets) ... and joining the losers? (I hope I don’t have to tell you, that at least a dozen countries have succumbed to the Communists since my defection.) In reality, dear friends, I have gained nothing materially from my defection. What I have gained is a firm commitment to the United States as the last real frontier of freedom. This is it, dear Americans, your country (and mine now) will be the last to be “liberated” by Marxists, socialists, and domestic “do-gooders”. If the “liberationists” succeed in bringing their “New Order” to America, chances are you and I will meet in front of a firing squad or worse in a “reeducation” forced labour camp in the Alaskan Peoples Democratic Republic.

You have nothing to risk by listening to me and making up your mind as to whether I am a “cold war paranoiac”, as your media calls me, or whether my message makes sense.

Yuri Bezmenov Background

I was born in Moscow in 1939 under the name of Yuri Bezmenov. My father was an officer of the Soviet Army General Staff. As inspector of the Land Forces, he was stationed in “fraternal countries” such as Mongolia, Cuba and East Germany. Were he alive today, he would most likely be checking the status of Soviet troops in Angola, Ethiopia, Yemen, Syria, Vietnam, Cambodia, Nicaragua and the ever-growing number of other “liberated” countries of the world.

I was brought up under the shadow of comrade Stalin, to the echo of the World War II. As a loyal and patriotically-minded young Communist, I loved my country, good or bad. However, unlike certain Western intellectuals and liberals, I did not require half a century to realize that the “leaders” of my country are self-imposed dictators mass murderers, and that the ideology of Marxism-Leninism is an absolutely false system that produces none of the advantages or benefits of the “worker’s paradise” that it promises. It was a simple matter for me to compare the Soviet propaganda claims given to all Russian citizens of glorious “socialist achievements” with the surrounding realities early morning bread lines, because we had so little to eat; the frequents arrests of “enemies of the people” and the omnipresent fear of the KGB.

Because of my war-time childhood spent in the Asian section of the USSR, I developed an early affection for the oriental way of life and at the age of 17 after graduating from elementary school, I entered the Institute of Oriental Languages, an affiliate of Moscow State University. The Institute was actually under the direct control of KGB and Communist Central Committee an elitist nest for future Soviet diplomats, foreign correspondents and spies. At the Institute, while studying several foreign language and mass media, I was required to also take compulsory military training. During training, we students were taught how to play “strategic war games” using the maps of foreign countries. Civil Defense and anti-nuclear training were also essential parts of our education. In addition, we took “interrogation classes” which were designed to teach us how to interrogate prisoners of war. In particular, we were instructed to interrogate prisoners as to their reaction to a Soviet nuclear strike aimed at their country it was for me a bizarre experience. Upon graduating, I was sent to India as a translator for the Soviet Economic Aid Group which was building oil refineries in two Indian states. Here, during my first foreign assignment, I realized the great discrepancy between my country’s proclaimed goals of “selfless fraternal cooperation” and the actual ruthless exploitation of India by Soviet neo-colonialists. As an example of this exploitation, the Soviets, in purchasing Indian manufactured goods, would pay the Indians only in rubles.

Unfortunately, rubles are non-convertible currency on the international market, meaning that the Indian manufacturer would be unable to purchase anything on the international market with his Soviet rubles. On the other hand, the Soviets would take the Indian manufactured goods and sell them at a substantial profit on the international market for “hard currency” such as dollars or pounds which are easily negotiable. So basically, the Indian manufacturer received only a fraction of the actual worth of his product, while the Soviets reaped the rewards of their duplicity.

Is it that the Indians are stupid, ignorant people, that they allow the Soviets to deceive them in this manner? On the contrary for the most part, they are innocent victims of one of the world’s most sophisticated con games ideological Subversion. They have been psychologically manipulated through media, politics, etc. into believing that the Soviets are their friends who are protecting them from the “Western imperialists.”

. . . to be continued