Life Lesson 365: My father was the biggest Steelers fan even in a sea of haters.

He lived in multiple states where adversarial fans would actually target his car because of his Steelers bumper sticker.

Every morning, 365 days a year, the first task my father sought was to access the Steelers official website for the latest news. He would almost always wear Steelers garments — a hat, coat or shirt. The reactions from other fans was just priceless — either limited high fives or vitriolic condemnation.

Little did I realize at the time my father’s diehard devotion to the Steelers — was a lifelong lesson of swimming against the current while the sharks were on the hunt for their next meal.

As I reflect on all the vitrol in the mainstream geopolitical atmosphere over the last year, my mind reaches back to my childhood and how my father faced adversity.

My father has been gone now for many years now but the lessons learned from my father is still a big part of my character. While the family watched my father rapidly deteriorate in his last months on earth, we all understood the profound void the passing of my father would bring into our life. At the time, we did not have the luxury of examining the overwhelming positive attributes my father brought to the family until after his passing.

Everyone can claim their parents were not perfect and focus only on the negative aspects of their childhood. In my humble opinion, individuals need to reach back into their consciousness and adapt the positive life lessons learned from childhood — while exploring the parenting models that were unhealthy — why — and adopt new coping strategies and positive skills as an adult. You will become a more well rounded person and create a better role model for the next generation.

An attitude of a victor instead of adopting the victim mentality is way more healthy in the long run.