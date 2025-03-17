Elon Exposes Magic Money Computers.

IT'S ILLEGAL

The departments that just issue payments out of imaginary money include HHS, DoD, and one or two states. Fourteen separate illegal magic money computers have been discovered.

Every Transfer must be authorized by law. Authorizations of Transfers can be found in permanent law, appropriation, and authorization acts (for example, a statute establishing a special fund), and in other statutes.

I wrote about this phenomenon several years ago calling it fiat money. What happens is the federal treasury just transfers "fiat money" through an electronic ledger.