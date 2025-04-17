In today's episode of The Other Barak podcast, Iranian activist Elica Le Bon critiques a discussion between Douglas Murray and Dave Smith on Joe Rogan’s show, focusing on the moral, legal, and factual responsibility for civilian deaths in conflict zones, particularly in the Israel-Palestine context.

Le Bon dismantles what she calls a “false analogy” presented by Smith, who suggested that seeking revenge by bombing a building with civilians would constitute murder. She argues this analogy is flawed because it involves a private individual acting out of vengeance, which is illegal vigilante justice, rather than an authorized body responding with a legitimate objective. Le Bon clarifies that only authorities, such as law enforcement, have the legal right to respond to crimes like kidnapping, not for revenge but for retrieval and prevention of further crimes.

She provides a more accurate analogy: a kidnapper hides among children in a school playground, holding a hostage. In this scenario, law enforcement must act to save the hostage, and if children die during the response, the kidnapper bears full moral, legal, and factual responsibility. This is because the kidnapper initiated the chain of events and intentionally used civilians as shields. While authorities could face consequences for negligence, the kidnapper remains the primary cause of the tragedy. Applying this to the Gaza conflict, Le Bon argues that Hamas’s actions on October 7, 2023—killing 1,200 people and kidnapping hundreds—triggered Israel’s legal right to retrieve hostages and prevent further attacks, especially given Hamas’s explicit threats to repeat such actions.

She asserts that Hamas, by embedding itself among civilians and using them as human shields, is responsible for all resulting deaths. Israel may share responsibility if its actions are negligent, such as striking based on faulty intelligence, but Hamas remains the root cause. Le Bon also addresses the concept of human shields, refuting the oversimplified notion that Hamas physically holds civilians in front of bullets. Instead, she explains, Hamas operates from tunnels and civilian areas, ensuring that Israeli strikes inadvertently hit non-combatants. This tactic, she says, is amplified by Hamas’s media strategy, which broadcasts civilian casualties to provoke global outrage while obscuring their own role.

She contrasts the Israeli Defense Forces’ (IDF) strict protocols—requiring multiple approvals before firing to minimize civilian casualties—with Hamas’s lack of such precautions, highlighting a moral disparity. Drawing on personal connections, Le Bon claims to have seen footage of IDF soldiers escorting Gazans through humanitarian corridors, a practice she says is absent from Hamas’s actions toward Israelis. She challenges critics to provide evidence of Hamas saving Israeli lives, emphasizing her openness to correction but noting the lack of such proof. Le Bon concludes by advocating for “moral clarity” over “moral grandstanding,” urging focus on the root causes of conflict rather than superficial condemnations of war. She invites further discussion through her Discord, Patreon, and other platforms, emphasizing her commitment to uncovering untold stories about Israel.

