Economic Recovery: Key Indicators Show Improvement Under President Trump's Policies!
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent addressed the economic challenges Americans faced under the previous administration, noting that several indicators now point to improvement as a result of President Trump’s policies.
Inflation, which rose sharply during the Biden years, with cumulative CPI inflation reaching approximately 21–22% and the “Common Man Index” for essential costs increasing by about 35%. It is now trending downward. Gasoline and oil prices have declined, and rents have dropped by roughly 5%, a trend expected to continue.
Bessent highlighted research linking rent increases to immigration pressures, referencing a Wharton study that found a 1% population increase in a city leads to a 1% rise in rents. He attributed previous rent surges to the influx of undocumented immigrants. Additionally, real incomes have begun to accelerate, rising about 1.8% since President Trump took office.
Looking ahead to 2026, Bessent expressed optimism that continued policies on energy production and immigration enforcement will further ease inflation, reduce essential costs, and strengthen financial security for Americans.
Key economic indicators; including inflation, gas prices, rents, and real incomes are showing improvement under President Trump’s policies. These trends suggest a positive outlook for Americans’ financial security in the coming year!
My days studying economic models pays off. I remember the elasticity theory from college. Interesting enough I don’t hear too many people using that term!
Strong point on how the Wharton study linking population growth to rent increases provides a quantifiable framework for understanding housing cost pressures. The 1:1 ratio is useful for forecasting, though it'd be intresting to see if that relationship holds across different metro density profiles or if there are threshold effects. I worked with municipal housing data once and found that supply elasticity matters alot more than people think when translating demand shocks into actual rent movements.