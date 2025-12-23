Andrea’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

Andrea Shaffer, Anti-Marxist
Dec 23

My days studying economic models pays off. I remember the elasticity theory from college. Interesting enough I don’t hear too many people using that term!

Neural Foundry
Dec 23

Strong point on how the Wharton study linking population growth to rent increases provides a quantifiable framework for understanding housing cost pressures. The 1:1 ratio is useful for forecasting, though it'd be intresting to see if that relationship holds across different metro density profiles or if there are threshold effects. I worked with municipal housing data once and found that supply elasticity matters alot more than people think when translating demand shocks into actual rent movements.

