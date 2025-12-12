Duginite Alt-Right Infiltrators Are Preparing to Blow Up the Conservative Movement from Within!



In today’s episode of the Michael O’Fallon podcast, New Discourses founder James Lindsay issued a stark warning about a coordinated faction of far-right “Catholic integralist monarchists” and Duginite disruptionists who have been deliberately infiltrating and exploiting the broader MAGA coalition.



According to Lindsay, the cultural chaos of COVID lockdowns, aggressive identity politics, and the proliferation of drag queen story hours handed these operatives “their best recruiting ground ever,” allowing them to radicalize disaffected conservatives “right under our noses like crazy.”



Lindsay pointed to a revealing 2019 interview between Dave Rubin and Jack Posobiec (who openly describes himself as a “Catholic integralist monarchist”) as evidence of the long-game strategy. When Rubin expressed concern about the fragility of the “Frankenstein’s monster” coalition of classical liberals and traditional conservatives under the MAGA banner, Posobiec abruptly redirected him:“No, no, no. The Frankenstein’s monster is the intersectional coalition.”



Posobiec then explained, in Lindsay’s recounting, that it is “really useful” for self-described Catholic integralist monarchists to have classical liberals in the room who will say, “Hey, hold up, hold up,” whenever the radicals risk going too far and exposing their true agenda. Though Posobiec did not use the infamous alt-right phrase “hide your power level,” Lindsay insisted that was unmistakably the intent.



“Eventually though,” Lindsay continued, Posobiec made clear the arrangement is temporary: “Eventually we’re not going to keep doing this.” Rubin treated the remark as one of Posobiec’s sly jokes, but Lindsay sees it as a chilling admission: “We’re using you, and we’re going to blow this thing up for our own agenda when the time comes.”



Lindsay believes the “go button” was pressed in 2024 once Kamala Harris replaced Joe Biden atop the Democratic ticket. In his view, cynical operators calculated that a Harris victory would make it easy to convince an enraged right that “democracy or the republic is dead,” thereby justifying calls for civil war.



A Trump victory, conversely, offered two pathways: either turn Trump into “our instrument” by stuffing his administration with loyalists (a fear heightened after the 2024 Heritage Foundation transition controversies) or, if that failed, “sink the whole ship” and attempt to seize control of the remnant.



“Plan B on that track was we sink the whole ship and try to take over the remnant,” Lindsay said. “And I think that’s the playbook that they’re running now.”



While acknowledging an “organic-inorganic dynamic” in which genuine grassroots anger is continually stoked by professional agitators, Lindsay remains convinced the current wave of far-right disruption is neither spontaneous nor leaderless. He traces its organized germination to the planning that preceded the 2017 Charlottesville rally and argues that, after years of patient infiltration, “now it’s erupting.”



In Lindsay’s assessment, these Duginite and integralist radicals no longer view the broader conservative movement and MAGA coalition as allies of convenience, but as the vehicle they intend to hijack, radicalize, and ultimately blow up in order to replace it with their own revolutionary vision.