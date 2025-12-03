NYC framework will be used “to fortify what we’re trying to build for working-class people in New York and around the country.” ~ Sumaya Awad



At a recent national Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) strategy call, Sumaya Awad, a prominent Palestinian-American organizer deeply embedded in New York City DSA, laid bare the terrifying efficiency of their grassroots juggernaut, celebrating the re-election of socialist New York State Assembly member Zohran Mamdani as a blueprint for nationwide conquest.



This conference call is a glaring signal that the DSA, fueled by a dangerous fusion of Marxist ideology and jihadist-affiliated networks, is constructing a mobilization machine capable of overwhelming conservative strongholds and fundamentally dismantling America’s foundational framework leading up to 2026 and 2028, and beyond.



Awad, who doubles as Director of Strategy and Communications for the Adalah Justice Project; a group aggressively pushing the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel, is no fringe activist.



Awad is a key player in NYC-DSA’s Palestine Solidarity Working Group and co-editor of the 2020 book Palestine: A Socialist Introduction, which brazenly champions BDS as a weapon in the arsenal of anti-imperialist socialism.



The words Awad speaks is a call to expose the DSA’s strategic framework: “What got us this victory was movement power,” she boasted. “We had a broad coalition at the center of which was New York City DSA that was just out, you know, every single week for months… 104,000 volunteers. We knocked on 3 million doors. I think the number of phone calls made was like four or five million. So we’re talking about really reaching almost half of New York City’s population.” This isn’t mere canvassing. It’s a precision-engineered takeover operation.



Reflecting on her interview with Mamdani, Awad revealed the simplicity of their approach: “He said one of two reasons, one was that they just haven’t heard about it, that they haven’t heard about our politics,” she recounted. “And we fixed that with the phone calls and the door-knocking.”



The DSA isn’t waiting for voters to come to them; they’re infiltrating communities, converting the uninformed, and building an army that dwarfs traditional GOP efforts.



Awad stated “one of the main takeaways from the campaign is that our audience is so much bigger than we think it is.” She called for creative escalation, admitting challenges like “co-governance” will bring mistakes, but dismissed them casually. “And that’s okay. That’s all to build our movement, to build our ranks, and to fortify what we’re trying to build for working-class people in New York and around the country.”



This “fortification” is code for entrenching socialist policies that erode free markets, individual liberties, and national sovereignty, all while expanding their ranks exponentially.



Though Awad has no personal documented ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, the BDS movement she champions is riddled with structural links to jihadist networks. The Palestinian BDS National Committee includes the Council of National and Islamic Forces in Palestine; a coalition featuring Hamas, the explicit Palestinian arm of the Muslim Brotherhood, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

In America, BDS arms like American Muslims for Palestine and Students for Justice in Palestine are tied by court records and investigations to Brotherhood funding streams and personnel. This jihad-Marxist synergy isn’t accidental; it’s a strategic alliance amplifying DSA’s reach, blending radical socialism with Islamist agendas to mobilize diverse coalitions against American values.



As a DSA strategist and veteran of actions like a 2023 White House hunger strike for a Gaza ceasefire and rallies decrying U.S. aid to Israel, Awad embodies this hybrid threat. Her insistence that Palestinian liberation via BDS is “inseparable” from working-class struggles masks a deeper aim: reshaping America into a socialist state aligned with anti-Western forces.



Republicans, this is your stark wake-up call—the DSA’s machine is battle-tested, well-funded, and scaling fast. Ignore it at your peril; by 2026 midterms and the 2028 presidential race, their “movement power” could irreversibly tilt the balance, unless conservatives mobilize with equal ferocity to defend the Republic.