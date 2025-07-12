draw an image of Super Heros wearing medical capes put depict like a cartoon

The case against Dr. Moore has been dismissed. Kirk fought for our medical freedom at his own peril at great financial and personal loss in more ways than one.

Dr. Kirk Moore and his staff were indicted for standing against the government’s vaccine mandates with 3 criminal felony charges. The judge had it out for Dr. Moore even putting him in jail—the judge nearly broke him psychologically when he was put in solidarity confinement.

On behalf of the US Government, the DHS and DOJ singled out Dr. Moore to make an example to all medical professionals that they better not question the medical judgment of the federal bureaucratic medical industrial complex. My medical freedom group held the very first fundraiser event on X for Kirk.

Personally to vouch for him and the importance of his case, I originally donated $2500 for his legal expenses. Dr. Moore please let me know if you still need donations to help pay for any outstanding legal expense obligations? We’ll try and arrange something.

Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed the case dismissal today on X stating “at my direction the Justice Department has dismissed charges against Dr. Kirk Moore. Dr. Moore gave his patients a choice when the federal government refused to do so. He did not deserve the years in prison he was facing. It ends today.”