In my below article, I will outline DLA Piper LLP (US) Foreign Registration Act (FARA) reports and the policies discussed, the government employees they actively communicate and their political donations profile all while having direct contact with foreign agents.

It must be noted upfront Doug Emhoff, husband of Kamala Harris was a Partner at DLA Piper. Upon Harris being nominated as Vice President on the Biden 2020 presidential ticket, Doug Emhoff resigned from the firm.

The Purpose of FARA By Open AI

The Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) of 1938 aims to promote transparency and identify foreign influence in the United States. It does this by requiring individuals and entities that work for foreign interests in the United States to register with the Department of Justice (DOJ):

FARA allows the public to know who is involved in political activities on behalf of foreign governments and political parties. This helps the public evaluate the activities of these individuals in light of their associations;

Address threats to national security FARA helps identify foreign influence in the United States and address threats to national security;

Reduce foreign propaganda FARA was enacted in 1938 to reduce the influence of foreign propaganda in the United States. FARA does not prohibit any specific activities, but it does require registration and disclosure of them. There are some exemptions to the act, including organizations that are involved in religious, academic, or scientific pursuits.

DLA Piper LLC FARA Reports

The DLA Piper FARA 3/29/2024 for the prior six month reporting period there were changes to the addresses of named foreign registrant principal German State of Rheinland-Pfalz. The registrant provided assistance in enhancing U.S.-Rheinland Pfalz relations for the German State: The registrant advised the foreign principal regarding defense and appropriations matters and contacted Members of Congress with regard to defense issues affecting U.S. bases in Germany. The details of such contacts are set forth in the log. The outreach activity includes defense issues with Rep. John Carter and Sen. John Boozman (R-AR). Listed are 20 Partners/Officers/Directors and changes to 23 offices located in the United States and internationally.

DLA Piper reported political disbursements pursuant to reporting requirements under section Item 15(c) of the FARA Act: During this 6 month reporting period, the registrant (or any short form registrant) from its own funds and on its own behalf either directly or through any other person, made person, made any contributions of money or other things of value in connection with an election to any political office, or in connection with any primary election, convention, or caucus held to select candidates for political office. Per the reporting form, DLA Piper contributed 49 times to different politicians with some politicians receiving multiple contributions.

Candidates and Committees Receiving DLA Piper Donations;

Pennsylvania Democrat Senate candidate Bob Casey received two donations totaling $3.500.

California Democrat Ted Lieu Candidate For Congress received two donations totaling $2,000.

California Democrat Mike Levin For Congress received two donations totaling $2,500.

Minnesota Republican Thomas Earl Emmer Jr., For Congress received one donation totaling $1.000.

Wisconsin Republican Mike Gallagher For Congress received one donation totaling $1.000.

The DLA Piper political contributions were disbursed between Democrat candidates, Republicans candidates and Political Committees but appears monetarily to be more heavily weighted towards individual Democrat candidates.

Political Committee Contributions;

Democratic National Committee $10,000,

National Republican Congressional Committee $5.000, and

National Republican Senatorial Committee $10,000.

DLA Piper LLC Jordan Connection

DLA Piper LLP (US), on behalf of The Office of His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan, The Royal Hashemite Court (“Client”), was retained in September 2021 per FARA report, to provide expert consulting services and to assist the Firm in providing legal advice and representation concerning potential defamation and other legal remedies associated with inquiries and/or articles concerning His Majesty King Abdullah II from media outlets.

DLA Piper LLP Liberian Connection

DLA Piper LLP September 2021, FARA report listed a new registrant foreign principal Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR, LLC), on behalf of Botswana Oil Limited. The Liberian Registry is administered by the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR, LLC), a U.S. owned and operated company that provides the day-to-day management for the Republic of Liberia's (ROL) ship and corporate registry. Total expenses incurred for registering the Liberian Ship was for legal expenses, filing fees with the U.S. Department of Justice and incidental expenses totaling $1,056.90.

DLA Piper LLC Palestine Connection

Per the DLA Piper 9/30/2021, FARA report, documented the last six month contributions to the Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA) totaling $407,412.48. The registrant may engage in communications on behalf of the foreign principal with executive branch officials, Members of Congress and congressional staff regarding the foreign principal's sanctions compliance efforts and support for U.S. national security policy, as well as concerns related to OECD and European Union anti-money laundering and tax policies as they apply to Open Flag Registers. An open registry is a flag registry system that allows ship owners to register their vessels under a country's flag even if there is no real connection between the vessel and the flag state.

DLA Piper listed on the September 2021, FARA report Palestinian policy communications activity with the following Executive Branch personnel: Gregory Basile, International Economist U.S. Department of Treasury, Brian Ahern, Office of Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes, and Anthony Marcus, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary, Middle East and North Africa, Office of International Affairs, U.S. Department of Treasury. Topics discussed include outreach on issues related to compliance with anti-money laundering, economic sanctions law and regulations; US-Palestinian relationship and regional issues strengthening the relationship between the Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA) and the U.S. Government and U.S. correspondent banks. PMA supervises the 13 Palestinian and foreign banks operating in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. It is not responsible for the issue of a Palestinian currency. In 2015, The Palestine Monetary Authority has inked a $600K pact with DLA Piper to strengthen its relationship with the US Government and American correspondent banks. Per the DLA Piper 9/30/2021 report, the last six month contributions to the PMA totaling $284,668.

Side Discussion: A declassified August 2008, telegram memorandum from Consul General Jake Walles Israel Jerusalem to the Department of Justice, Department of the Treasury, Group Destinations Arab Israeli Collective, National Security Council, Secretary of State outlines the Palestine banking system specifically discussing concerns about money laundering which was possibly supporting terrorist groups. Pulled from the declassified memorandum "PA Prime Minister Salam Fayyad told DAS Glaser that he remains concerned about the Palestinian banking sector, where deposits continue to grow at a rate far greater than the level of economic activity would appear to warrant. Fayyad said he believes there is a great deal of unrecorded economic activity, which creates opportunities for abuse, including trade-based money laundering. Glaser complemented the PA's reform efforts. He stated, however, that the USG continues to be concerned about Hamas control of these entities.

DLA Piper LLC Political Contributions September 2021 FARA Report;

(D) Nancy Pelosi For Congress $5,000,

Bay Area Council PAC $2,500

(D) Manchin For West Virginia $1,000.00,

(D) Maggie For NH $2,000.00,

(D) Chrissy Houlahan For Congress $1,500,

Oceans PAC $1,000,

(R) Marsha For Senate, $2,000,

(R) Brian Fitzpatrick For Congress $1,000,

(D) Blumenthal Victory Fund $2,000,

(D) Melanie For New Mexico $500,

(D) Wyden For Senate $1,000,

(D) Martin Hoffman Campaign $2,500,

(D) Maria Aceves for Judge Campaign $2,500,

(D) Elect Donna Roth $500,

(D) Re-Elect Judge Tanya Garrison $500,

(D) Judge Mike Engelhart Campaign $500,

(D) Anthony Brown For Congress $1,000, Friends Of

(D) Schumer $1,000.00,

(D) Donald Norcross For Congress $1,500,

(D) Ruppersberger For Congress Committee $1,000,

(D) Alex Padilla For Senate $2,000,

(D) Whitehouse For Senate $1,000,

(D) Stephen Lynch For Congress $500,

(R) McCaul For Congress, Inc. $2,000,

(D) Brendan Crighton $500,

(D) Marjorie Decker $250,

(D) Kevin Honan $250, (R) Karyn Polito $500.

Other smaller donations went to (D) Cori Bush for Congress $400, and (D) Rashida Tlaib for Congress $300 as of others.

In July 2015, DLA Piper announced it will bill $50K per-month during the next 12 months according to the agreement signed by Jihad Alwazir, PMA governor. Dr. Jihad Khalil Al Wazir was appointed Governor and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA) in 2008 and was reappointed for another four-year term in 2012. Through DLA Piper LLP (US), the short form registrant may advise the foreign principal on public relations strategies and may engage in communications on behalf of the foreign principal with members of the U.S. media.

DLA Piper has over 100 lawyers in the Middle East. The global law firm has established a presence in the region since 2005 and is one of the largest full-service law firms in the area.

DLA Piper LLC Iran FARA Report

A November 2022, FARA report identified DLA Piper in communications with the foreign registrant the "National Council of Resistance of Iran" and political donations to United States elected or candidates for Congress on behalf of the subject matter. The National Council of Resistance of Iran is an Iranian political organization based in France and Albania and was founded by Massoud Rajavi and Abolhassan Banisadr. The organization is a political coalition calling to overthrow the Islamic Republic of Iran.

DLA Piper LLC Columbia FARA Report

Another November 2022, FARA foreign principal as reported by DLA Piper is Monfimeros Colombo Venezolanos, S.A., a Columbian business group with more than 50 years of experience that evolves to provide comprehensive support to entrepreneurs in the agricultural and industrial sectors. Monomeros Colombo Venezolanos, S.A., contacts included in the FARA form are the following: Jimmy Story, U.S. Ambassador to Venezuela, Jimmy Story, Brian Nichols, Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Ricardo Zuniga, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary and Special Envoy for the Northern Triangle, Ricardo Zuniga, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary and Special Envoy for the Northern Triangle.

DLA Piper communicated with the above individuals regarding Office of Foreign Control (OFAC) Assets. The OFAC issues general licenses in most of its sanctions programs to authorize certain transactions that would otherwise be prohibited, such as transactions related to humanitarian activities or official business of the U.S. government. Small donations are listed for Republicans and Democrats of little financial significance.

DLA Piper LLC Company History

DLA Piper has offices in over 40 countries across the Americas, Washington D.C., Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The firm's lawyers speak over 60 languages. DLA Piper has 4,561 employees, including 334 equity partners, 1,011 non-equity partners, and 2,868 associates. The gross revenue of DLA Piper increased steadily between 2015 and 2023.

In 2023, the multinational law firm reported a total gross revenue of almost $3.7 billion U.S. dollars. The firm was formed in 2005, when DLA LLP and Piper Rudnick Gray Cary LLP merged. In 2023, DLA Piper was the third highest grossing law firm in the world, and the first largest firm in the United States according to the National Law Journal's NLJ 500 ranking.

My investigative research takes copious amount of time, if you find my reporting valuable please consider a paid or unpaid subscription and share my work.