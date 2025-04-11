April 10, 2025 - In Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled in favor of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), allowing the Trump administration to implement an online registry for undocumented immigrants.

The court dismissed the lawsuit filed by immigrant advocacy groups, including the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), stating that the plaintiffs lacked standing to sue. Judge Trevor McFadden noted that the alleged harms were speculative and that the organizations failed to demonstrate that any individual member suffered a concrete injury. ​

The new policy, announced by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in February, requires undocumented immigrants aged 14 and older to register online, providing personal information such as fingerprints and home addresses. Noncompliance could result in fines up to $5,000 and imprisonment for up to six months.

The administration cites Section 262 of the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952 as the legal basis for this requirement. ​ This decision is favorable to the defendant, DHS, as it permits the enforcement of the registration policy. The court's dismissal of the case on standing grounds means that the policy can proceed without further legal obstruction from the plaintiffs in this case.