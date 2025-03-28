The lawsuit, Haggai et al v. Kiswani et al, filed on March 24, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, involves nine U.S. and Israeli citizens, including victims of Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack on Israel and two individuals affiliated with Columbia University, suing pro-Palestinian groups and individuals associated with the university.

The plaintiffs allege that the defendants acted as a "propaganda arm" and "in-house public relations firm" for Hamas, a U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization, in New York City and on Columbia’s campus. Below is a summary of the key points of the lawsuit based on the available context. The defendants include pro-Palestinian organizations such as Within Our Lifetime-United for Palestine (WOL), Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD), Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), and Columbia-Barnard Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), along with individual organizers like Nerdeen Kiswani (WOL leader) and Mahmoud Khalil (a key CUAD negotiator and protest organizer).

Prior Knowledge: The complaint alleges that some of the defendants had "advance knowledge" of the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, though specific evidence for this claim is not detailed in the provided summary (the complaint states this is based on "information and belief"). The plaintiffs assert that the defendants’ coordination with Hamas predates the attack, suggesting a level of premeditation in their support for Hamas’ actions.

Mobilization Following the Attack: The lawsuit claims that the defendants rapidly mobilized after the October 7 attack to promote Hamas’ agenda in the U.S. Specifically: Within Our Lifetime (WOL): Led by defendant Nerdeen Kiswani, WOL is accused of organizing a rally in Times Square on October 8, 2023, just one day after the attack, to celebrate Hamas’ actions. The group allegedly used social media to call for a "global intifada" and posted content glorifying the attack, including images of Hamas paragliders used in the assault.

Columbia University Groups (CUAD, SJP, JVP): These student groups are alleged to have initiated protests and encampments on Columbia’s campus shortly after the attack, starting as early as October 2023. They are accused of using these actions to spread Hamas’ propaganda, including chants and slogans that echoed Hamas’ calls for violence, such as "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," which the plaintiffs interpret as a call for the destruction of Israel. Mahmoud Khalil’s Role: As a negotiator for CUAD, Khalil is accused of being a central figure in coordinating these protests, which allegedly aimed to intimidate Jewish students and faculty while promoting Hamas’ narrative. The plaintiffs seek unspecified compensatory, punitive, and treble damages under the ATA, which allows for triple damages in terrorism-related cases.

In conclusion, the Haggai et al v. Kiswani et al lawsuit accuses pro-Palestinian groups and individuals at Columbia University of acting as a propaganda and enforcement arm for Hamas, alleging they coordinated with the terrorist organization, had advance knowledge of the October 7, 2023, attack, and mobilized to promote its agenda through protests and activism in the U.S. The plaintiffs claim these actions violated U.S. antiterrorism laws, created a hostile environment at Columbia, and caused harm to victims of Hamas’ attack, seeking damages and accountability for the defendants’ alleged role in supporting terrorism.



