Host of The Andrea Shaffer Show interviewed constitutional lawyer Ron Coleman to examine the escalating political tensions in the United States, with particular emphasis on civil unrest, federal authority, and ongoing concerns about election integrity.

Coleman, drawing from his recent article on the subject, addressed the potential invocation of the Insurrection Act. He argued that the president has both the right and the constitutional duty to protect law-abiding citizens from anarchy when local authorities fail or refuse to uphold the law.

Coleman stressed that federal intervention becomes obligatory in such scenarios to restore order and enforce compliance.The discussion turned to the balance between federal authority and state sovereignty, particularly in the context of immigration enforcement.

Coleman clarified that no state can opt out of the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause, which establishes federal law as paramount. He explained that the president, as commander-in-chief, possesses inherent powers to deploy force if necessary, including under the Insurrection Act, to ensure uniform application of federal statutes.On election-related matters, Coleman sharply criticized the judiciary’s historical handling of post-election challenges. He pointed to a pattern where courts dismissed cases on procedural grounds, such as lack of standing before an election or mootness afterward, describing this approach as cynical and evasive.

However, he highlighted a positive recent development: a Supreme Court ruling that has effectively reopened the window for certain election lawsuits, offering renewed hope for accountability.

Coleman and Shaffer also delved into developments in Fulton County, Georgia, including the recent FBI raid on the county’s elections hub, which seized physical ballots, tabulator tapes, voter rolls, and other 2020 election materials.

Coleman, who has closely followed these issues since 2020, expressed optimism that such actions could finally expose alleged irregularities and “crooked” voting mechanisms not only in Georgia but also in states like Minnesota. He emphasized the importance of preserving and examining these physical records to address past misconduct and restore trust.

Finally, Coleman attributed much of the current civil unrest and what he termed “desperate tactics” by Democrats to the profound disruptions and revelations stemming from the Trump administration’s actions. He suggested these responses signal a “fire alarm” for a party that, in his view, has long since lost the ideological battle and now faces damaging electoral consequences in the future.

