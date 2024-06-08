Delta Egg Farm has rehired undocumented illegal farm workers after the workers initially lost their jobs last month. The farm workers were hired through an employment agency and placed at Delta Egg Farm. It came to light that numerous farm workers did not possess the necessary documentation as required on the I-9 (Employment Eligibility) Form as required by law.

Just a reminder, the Department of Homeland Security has extended Temporary Protected Status designations to illegal immigrants from numerous countries including Venezuela, Haiti, Ukraine, El Salvador, Honduras. Afghanistan, Nepal, Syria, Sudan and many other foreign countries. Essentially this gives the illegal aliens a “free entry and permission to pass go” for many undocumented illegal aliens to enter America safely without fear of deportation.

“On Sept. 20, 2023, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas announced the extension and redesignation for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuela for 18 months.”

KSL News reports “The Delta Egg Farm, owned by Ridgeland, Mississippi-based Cal-Maine Foods, ended its working relationship last month with El Gallinero, which led to the firing of around 150 to 200 workers who had been contracted to work for the operation, according to Gonzalez.”

Carlos Lazaro addresses a gathering of former Delta Egg Farm workers before a protest march on Main Street in Delta on Wednesday. He runs the firm that hired much of the contract labor for the egg farm. (Photo: Tim Vandenack, KSL.com).

Cal-Maine Foods currently owns the remaining 50 per cent of Delta Egg Farm, LLC, so the Delta Egg Farm is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Through the United States Department of Agriculture, noncitizen migrant workers are eligible for SNAP benefits. Noncitizen farm workers are immediately eligible, with no waiting period, as long as they meet all other SNAP financial and non-financial eligibility requirements.

The Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security want to make sure that everyone who qualifies for nutrition assistance gets that help.

In 2019, President Trump Issued a Public Charge Rule Which Made Certain Illegal Aliens Who Applied For Public Assistance Benefits Ineligible For Future Status Changes.

What a difference in immigration policies one administration makes verses another and how it impacts America in so many ways.

What did the 2019 final rule change mean?

A. The final rule changes the definitions for public charge and public benefits, and changes the standard that DHS uses when determining whether an alien is likely to become a “public charge” at any time in the future and is therefore inadmissible and ineligible for admission or adjustment of status.

In limited circumstances, and in USCIS’ discretion, an alien who wants to adjust their status may post a bond and obtain adjustment of status, despite being determined inadmissible on public charge grounds. The final rule sets the minimum bond amount at $8,100; the actual bond amount would be dependent on the alien’s circumstances. In addition, in certain circumstances, an alien may obtain a waiver of the public charge ground of inadmissibility.

The rule also makes nonimmigrants who have received, since obtaining the nonimmigrant status they are seeking to extend or from which they are seeking to change, designated public benefits for more than 12 months in the aggregate within any 36-month period generally ineligible for change of status and extension of stay.

This was to discourage current and future mass influx of illegal immigrants who otherwise thought they could receive government welfare benefits indefinitely and still remain in America. The charge order sent a clear message that if they inappropriately applied and received public benefits, they would be ineligible for change in status or receive a stay extension making them unable to legally remain in the United States.

Current SNAP eligible noncitizen communities and mixed status families: Eligible non-citizen families feared applying for SNAP benefits due to the now-vacated 2019 public charge rule from the Trump administration. The Biden administration publicly announced the vacate motion of President Trump’s prior charge rule and addressed the eligibility criteria for citizen children with non-citizen parents to encourage further participation without fear of deportation.

Immediate Noncitizen Eligibility Groups Include;

Refugees

Individuals granted asylum

Victims of severe trafficking

Deportation withheld

Amerasians

Cuban and Haitian entrants

Iraqi and Afghan special immigrants (SIV)

Certain American Indians born abroad

Hmong or Highland Laotian tribal members

Recipients must provide a Social Security number (or proof of application for one) to receive SNAP benefits. However, if the person for which the applicant submitting an application for a family member, is not required to provide a Social Security number for such family member recipient and the state agency cannot require that you provide one. You will only need to provide the Social Security number (or proof of application for one) for the household members who you are applying for.

What a difference it makes from one administration to another in regards to lenient immigration policies that either discourage or encourage a mass influx of illegal immigrants into America. The invitation to all immigrants from the Biden administration has been since his candidacy “come one, come all to America” and you’ll be offered a free sack of gold with no strings attached. Meanwhile, we have historical record setting numbers of homelessness in America including many veterans, mothers and children due to the persistence high inflation over the last couple of years.

