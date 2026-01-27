In today’s episode of The Andrea Shaffer Show, host Andrea Shaffer interviewed Trevor Loudon, an international expert on communist revolutions, author, filmmaker, and founder of KeyWiki.

Loudon discussed his latest book, Comrade Prime Minister: Anthony Albanese’s 40-Year Alliance with Australian Communism, which alleges that Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has long-standing ties to revolutionary communist networks, describing him as “very pro-China,” “anti-America,” and a “hardcore revolutionary communist” leading Australia toward communism while undermining its alliance with the U.S.The conversation quickly shifted to current events in Minneapolis, which Shaffer described as potentially “ground zero” for a communist color revolution, drawing parallels to the 2020 George Floyd riots.

Shaffer played a clip from Minnesota state representative Jaylani Hussein, who spoke at a rally following the fatal shooting of Renée Nicole Good (referred to as Nicole Good) by an ICE agent, framing it as a “second chance” to address police brutality after failing post-George Floyd. Background flags from groups like the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) were highlighted.

Loudon argued that Minnesota has been under communist influence since the 1920s–1930s, with FRSO—a Maoist, pro-China group with ties to Venezuela and Cuba, as the most violent and active force today. He claimed FRSO, headquartered in Chicago and the Twin Cities, deliberately sought police brutality cases to spark unrest, failing in Atlanta and Louisville before succeeding with George Floyd in 2020 due to its local presence and pre-planning (including bricks and training). He stated, “They were all ready to go... All these pro-Chinese communists.”

Loudon connected current anti-ICE protests, sparked by Good’s death, to a repeat attempt at “George Floyd riots 2.0,” involving FRSO, Communist Party USA, Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), CAIR, and immigrant rights groups, all allegedly aligned with foreign adversaries like China, Venezuela, and Cuba. He described these as “foreign agents trying to start a revolution in the United States” using ICE actions similarly to police incidents.

Loudon distinguished FRSO (violent, openly pro-China) from the related Liberation Road (formerly a faction of FRSO, more moderate, with DSA ties and involved in founding Black Lives Matter). Loudon emphasized communist control over major U.S. unions (SEIU, Teamsters, teachers’ unions), calling them “transmission belts of communism” per Lenin, providing muscle, funding, and coordination for protests, including post-October 7 pro-Palestinian actions and current anti-ICE efforts.

Actions & Solutions

As solutions, Loudon urged President Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act in Minnesota (bypassing Governor Tim Walz, whom he called a “pro-Chinese communist”), surveil and arrest key leaders from FRSO, CPUSA, and DSA, and implement nationwide E-Verify to prompt self-deportation of undocumented immigrants by cutting jobs and welfare; describing current deportation tactics as “the most ugly way” that fuels media backlash.

Impeding Civil War?

Trevor warned of an impending “most violent summer... since the Civil War” if unchecked, involving riots, Islamic terrorism, and sabotage, aimed at derailing Trump’s agenda, impeaching him, and securing Democratic victories in 2026 midterms and 2028 to legalize millions of immigrants for a permanent majority and “communist state.”

Loudon stressed urgency: “We’re on the verge of a communist revolution here right now.”The discussion covered Minnesota’s Marxist history (Wellstone Action training over 90,000, including Walz, Keith Ellison, and Peggy Flanagan; long-term communist settlements; DSA’s growth to 95,000 members infiltrating Democrats) and Kamala Harris’s alleged communist roots aligning with Walz’s selection as VP.Loudon concluded by directing viewers to KeyWiki.org (with 180,000 files on radicals), TrevorLoudon.com for his books (including Stealth: Kamala Harris’s Communist Roots), and films like Enemies Within. Both framed the struggle as spiritual—”God versus the devil”—calling for faith, courage, and resolute action to save America.

The full episode can be found on "The Andrea Shaffer Show" on YouTube. The extensive work of Trevor Loudon can be found on his website.

