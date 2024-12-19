In a not so suprising turn of events, a Georgia Appeals Court disqualifies Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from President Trump’s Georgia RICO election interference case.

The Trump RICO case will now proceed to the Prosecuting Attorneys Council in Georgia; but don’t think for one minute the Marxists will die quietly on the vine because of the Judge(s) decision today.

Whether another prosecutor will pick up the RICO case is another story. Politcally speaking, anyone who picks up this case will potentially create a revolt from the citizens -- jeopardizing the prosecutor’s future career. District Attorney Fani Willis has the option to appeal, sending the case up to the Georgia Supreme Court.

Fani Willis has portrayed herself as an unscrupulous obstructionist Marxist during this entire legal process; the public should not be shocked if District Attorney Fani Willis appeals to the Georgia Supreme Court.

Atlanta News First Alert explains the legal process in Georgia.

In the final court ruling Judge Markle stated;

"In the absence of express statutory authorization, dismissal of an indictment "generally cannot be imposed absent a violation of a constitutional right."

“While this is the rare case in which DA Willis and her office must be disqualified due to a significant appearance of impropriety, the Court cannot conclude that the record also supports the imposition of the extreme sanction of dismissal of the indictment under the appropriate standard. We therefore affirm the trial court's denial of the appellants' motion to dismiss.” See SECOND DIVISION BROWN, MARKLE and WATKINS, J.

All my research is out of love country and my fellow patriots. My purpose is to educate the public on government overreach and to help build back our country to the original principles of our founding fathers. Please consider a paid subscription or a one time donation at my buymeacoffee account and help support my efforts. God Bless America.