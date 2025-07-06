Kerr County Texas Floods Update Sunday

In moments of shear darkness and sorrow, I feel it's necessary to recount the inspirational stories when facing tragedy—the human spirit can only absorb so much saddness.

In a heart-wrenching yet inspiring tale of bravery, brothers Piers and Ruffen Boyette faced a life-threatening ordeal when torrential floodwaters engulfed their cabin at Camp La Huna in Hunt, Texas.

Early Friday morning, a fierce storm caused the Guadalupe River to surge an astonishing 26 feet in just 45 minutes, transforming their peaceful retreat into a scene of chaos. Awakened around a.m. by the ominous rush of water invading their sleeping quarters, the brothers found their cabin nearly submerged, with floodwaters reaching the top bunk of their beds. In a moment of sheer panic, they made a harrowing decision to swim out of their cabin, navigating turbulent currents to escape the rising deluge.

Emerging into a nightmarish landscape, they witnessed the flood’s devastating force dismantling structures and forcing fellow campers to seek refuge on higher ground. Ruffen, the first to notice the danger, recalled the disbelief of their counselor, who awoke to the shocking reality of the flood. After a grueling 17-hour wait in elevated cabins, the brothers emerged safely, expressing profound gratitude that no one in their group perished.

Yet, the broader tragedy in Kerr County, where floods claimed at least 59 people were confirmed dead Sunday as a result of the Fourth of July floods along the Guadalupe River, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said. That includes 21 children. Dozens more remain missing, and rescue operations continued, officials said, with hundreds already rescued. Pray for the continued safety of our search and rescue teams. Meanwhile, send prayers to the families that lost loved ones and those still waiting to hear the fate of the missing.

Today, President Trump issued a swift declaration of a major disaster under the Stafford Act for Texas, authorizing federal relief and recovery assistance due to severe storms, straight-line winds, and flooding beginning on July 2, 2025. This prompt action ensures federal funding, with up to 75 percent of eligible costs covered, and designates a Federal Coordinating Officer to streamline aid efforts.

In contrast, the Biden administration's response to Hurricane Helene in Tennessee, North Carolina, and Florida was widely criticized for its sluggish pace, with delays in federal assistance leaving affected communities struggling for weeks. The difference a president makes is evident in the decisive leadership and rapid support provided by Trump compared to the perceived inaction under Biden.