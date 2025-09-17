Introduction

Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson has played a pivotal role in fostering connections between the United States and Cuba, particularly in the realms of healthcare and agriculture. His efforts have led to significant opportunities for American students and farmers, with a lasting impact on underserved communities.

Early Engagement and the Medical Education Initiative

During a visit to Havana, Congressman Thompson recounted his earlier meeting with Fidel Castro. In that conversation, Thompson explained that many of his constituents in Mississippi experienced health outcomes similar to those in less-industrialized countries. In response, Castro offered to provide medical training for American students. This initiative led to young people, primarily students of color, from the United States enrolling at the Latin American School of Medicine (ELAM) in Havana. These students expressed a strong desire to return home and serve their own underserved communities after completing their studies.

Recognition of ELAM Graduates

Congressman Thompson formally recognized the 2025 graduating class from ELAM in the Congressional Record. He commended the eleven graduates for their courage, compassion, and commitment to global medical solidarity, a tradition that began 25 years ago when Cuba began offering full scholarships to students from underserved communities worldwide, including the United States. The U.S. ELAM program, in partnership with the Interreligious Foundation for Community Organization (IFCO), has produced 245 physicians since its inception. Many of these graduates come from underserved communities offering medical education in their chosen careers centered on service and community health rather than profit.

Currently, 101 ELAM graduates are contributing to public health in fields such as integrative medicine, research, education, and nonprofit work. Another 144 graduates are licensed or in residency programs across more than 30 U.S. states, with many practicing in medically underserved areas. Notably, seventy percent of the program’s graduates are women and eighty percent are Black and Brown, reflecting ELAM’s inclusive student body. These graduates faced challenges such as studying in a second language, adapting to a different healthcare system, and dealing with the effects of the U.S. blockade on Cuba. Their achievements underscore the transformative impact of recognizing healthcare and medical education as basic human rights. Congressman Thompson emphasized that, in a time of significant racial and economic disparities in U.S. healthcare, these doctors represent a model based on equity, internationalism, and public service.

IFCO and the “Humanistic and Solidary” Model

The IFCO’s partnership with ELAM highlights its commitment to a “humanistic and solidary” approach to medical education, deeply rooted in Cuban communism. Dr. Samira Addrey, ELAM Coordinator and graduate, encapsulated this mission: ELAM graduates aim to return home and implement a new model of physician training grounded in both science and conscience. Through organizations such as IFCO/Pastors for Peace, they work to inspire future generations to pursue service rather than becoming “cogs in the capitalist machine.”

IFCO leaders and board members, such as De la Cruz, Mealy, Rev. Luis Barrios, and Ajamu Amiri Dillahunt, continue to strengthen U.S.-Cuba relations through delegations and protests, including the 2024 Black Social Justice Activists trip (below picture), and the 2025 Freedom Ride, both of which condemned restrictive U.S. policies.

Trade, Agricultural Delegations, and the Christopher Reynolds Foundation

Beyond medical education, Congressman Thompson has facilitated agricultural exchanges with Cuba. In May 2005, he organized a five-day trip to Havana, bringing along Mississippi farmers and business people interested in trade. The delegation included representatives from the state’s largest fish processor, lawyers, soybean farmers, county officials, and exporters, with most members covering their own expenses. The Christopher Reynolds Foundation, a private grantmaking organization devoted to improving U.S.-Cuba relations, funded Thompson’s travel. Thompson discovered new markets for Mississippi farmers during his initial visits, opening the door for further agricultural collaboration.

The Origin of U.S. Student Scholarships in Cuba

The invitation for U.S. students to study medicine in Cuba began in June 2000, following a Congressional Black Caucus delegation to Havana led by President James Clyburn and including Bennie Thompson and Gregory Meeks. During this visit, Thompson described regions in his district lacking doctors, prompting Castro to offer full scholarships for U.S. students to study at ELAM. Castro reiterated this commitment during a speech at Riverside Church in New York, allocating 500 slots to U.S. students willing to serve poor communities upon their return. The first students began enrolling two years later.

Cuban Subversion in Latin America Since July 1963

Overview

Since July 1963, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has gathered intelligence indicating that Cuba has been actively involved in subversive activities across Latin America. These activities primarily involve the clandestine supply of arms to extremist groups and the training of Latin American individuals in guerrilla warfare tactics. While definitive evidence of Cuban involvement is limited, the discovery of an arms cache in Venezuela on 1 November 1963 provides clear proof of Cuba's complicity in such efforts.

Arms Trafficking

Numerous reports suggest that Cuba is covertly supplying arms to extremist groups in Central and South America. However, only the Venezuelan arms cache incident offers irrefutable evidence of Cuban involvement. Much of the extensive arms trafficking in the region follows long-established patterns of smuggling among nationals of the countries involved, independent of Cuban intervention. Cuba possesses over 100 fishing vessels and several cargo planes suitable for gun-running or air drops, but there is no confirmation that these assets are being used for such purposes. Cuban leaders have consistently emphasized that Latin American revolutionaries should procure weapons from local sources, though some financial support from Havana is likely used to purchase arms.

Training in Guerrilla Warfare

Cuba's most significant subversive activity is the training of Latin Americans in guerrilla warfare techniques. Reliable clandestine sources report that up to 1,500 individuals received such training in 1962, with several hundred more Latin Americans traveling to Cuba in 1963 for similar instruction. Under the guise of studying "agriculture," so-called scholarship students are trained in various aspects of guerrilla warfare. This training includes:

Communications : Instruction on the use and management of communications equipment.

Military Intelligence : Techniques for establishing intelligence networks, particularly for gathering information from rural populations.

Weapons Training : Proficiency with rifles, small arms, and other weapons readily available in Latin American countries.

Explosives : Training in the use of explosives for subversive operations.

Guerrilla Tactics: Strategies for operating independently in rural environments for extended periods.

Additionally, a separate training school reportedly provides a one-year course for Communist youth from other Latin American countries. This program combines the study of Communist theory with practical training in political agitation and subversive activities.

