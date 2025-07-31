In a pointed letter dated July 30, 2025, the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party and the Committee on Education and Workforce has escalated its scrutiny of Harvard University, uncovering alleged deep-rooted connections between the institution and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Addressed to Harvard President Alan Garber, the correspondence reveals fresh evidence from multiple whistleblowers, prompting demands for additional documentation to illuminate these ties. The investigation highlights Harvard's purported close, formal relationships directly with CCP entities, including the powerful Central Organization Department of the CCP—described as one of the most influential bodies within the Communist Party. This department oversees a rigorous training program centered on "Xi Jinping Thought," which grooms Party elites and dictates the placement of CCP members into key leadership roles.

Whistleblowers have disclosed that Harvard not only maintains these links but also cultivates relationships with elite CCP figures.A key example cited involves the Harvard Kennedy School's formal partnership with the Chinese Executive Leadership Academy Pudong (CELAP), an institution controlled by the CCP Organization Department. Through this collaboration, emerging CCP elites destined for senior Communist Party leadership positions reportedly participate in training programs hosted at Harvard in the United States.

Additional public leadership information indicates that some of these relationships have persisted for at least a decade. In 2016, a high-ranking member of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences publicly stated that Chinese "party and government cadres" engage in "education and training" orchestrated by the CCP Organization Department, with the Chinese government "send[ing] some cadres abroad" to "the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University."The committees express concern over these arrangements, urging Harvard to provide further details.

The Committee has formally requested additional documents covering the period from January 1, 2015, through the date of the letter, with a submission deadline no later than August 7, 2025. This development underscores growing bipartisan alarm in Washington about potential foreign influence in American higher education, particularly amid heightened U.S.-China tensions.