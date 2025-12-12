Introduction

In recent years, the American conservative landscape has witnessed a profound transformation, driven not only by domestic debates but also by subtle foreign influences. Among these, the philosophical doctrines of Alexander Dugin—a Russian thinker known for his radical geopolitical vision—have begun to permeate the rhetoric of key MAGA movement figures. This article explores how Dugin’s hybrid warfare strategy, designed to fracture Western alliances and undermine American sovereignty, is being amplified by influential voices within the conservative media sphere. By dissecting the connections and ideological overlaps, we aim to shed light on the risks posed by this imported worldview and its potential to reshape the future of American conservatism.

Enter Carlson, Bannon, and Posobiec, who have subverted the MAGA movement, and have amplified Dugin’s hybrid warfare intent on destroying America from within. In the circles of conservative influencers, a subtle but insidious ideology is taking root; one that does not originate from the Founding Fathers or the Constitution, but from the esoteric writings of Alexander Dugin, a Russian philosopher often dubbed the ‘Putin whisperer.’

I have spent months dissecting this threat of the Duginites who have infiltrated the MAGA conservative podcasters. What I have uncovered is a deliberate ‘hybrid warfare’ strategy exploiting U.S. cultural divides, with prominent voices like Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon, and Jack Posobiec unwittingly, or perhaps willfully, serving as conduits. This is not mere intellectual curiosity; it is a calculated bid to fracture the American right and erode our global alliances.

Dugin’s blueprint for global upheaval, laid out in his 1997 manifesto The Foundations of Geopolitics, envisions a sprawling Eurasian empire under Russian dominance, countering the ‘Atlanticist’ world order led by the United States. His ‘Fourth Political Theory’ (FPT) rejects liberalism and capitalism outright, blending anti-modern holism with pre-enlightenment ideals from Plato and medieval hierarchies. It unites disparate forces; leftists, rightists, and religious zealots, against the ‘Beast’ of hypermodernity. Dugin equates the Beast with Western individualism, ‘woke’ culture, and globalism.

Eurasianism extols ‘tellurocracy’ (land-based power) and Eastern ‘sobornost’‘ (collectivist hierarchy) over what he derides as America’s atomized, materialistic society. Even socialism, in Dugin’s view, is a flawed but superior alternative to liberal democracy. This is not abstract theory; it is active subversion.

Dugin targets the U.S. right by pitting ‘Atlanticists’—pro-globalist neoconservatives and liberals—against ‘Eurasianists,’ the traditionalist paleoconservatives and nationalists who sympathize with isolationism. By critiquing endless U.S. interventions abroad, Dugin sows seeds of doubt, framing Russia as a bulwark against cultural decay. His ideas fuel anti-woke rhetoric and calls for America First retrenchment, all while aiming to weaken NATO and the EU by driving a wedge between the U.S. and Europe.

Enter the influencers: Carlson, Bannon, and Posobiec, ubiquitous in the MAGA movement, have amplified Dugin’s philosophy in ways that demand scrutiny. Tucker Carlson has hosted interviews that resonate with Dugin’s anti-interventionist critiques, portraying Russia as a traditionalist ally in the culture wars. In one pointed analysis I shared, Carlson’s selective alliances, even praising hard-left figures on shared anti-Israel stances, reveal a politics organized around dismantling Western alliances, a hallmark of Duginite thinking.

Steve Bannon, once a Trump architect, has veered further into this territory. His War Room podcast frequently features guests aligned with Dugin’s multipolar vision, and in a November clip I highlighted, Bannon openly praised Nick Fuentes, a figure steeped in far-right admiration for the Russian philosopher. Bannon’s promotion of Dugin’s 1997 book on social media underscores his fascination with Eurasian geopolitics.

Jack Posobiec, the Turning Point USA firebrand and former Naval Reserve intelligence officer, adds a layer of irony. Despite losing his security clearance in 2017 amid allegations of sharing classified info, Posobiec has tweeted glowingly about Dugin’s work, including The Foundations of Geopolitics. As a frequent War Room guest, he bridges Bannon’s platform with TPUSA’s youth outreach, potentially normalizing these ideas for the next generation of conservatives. In a November post, I called out Posobiec’s anti-neocon jabs—agreeable on the surface, like targeting Bill Kristol, but warned they mask deeper Duginite sympathies.

This ‘Woke Reich,’ as I have termed it, is not organic conservatism; it is a Trojan horse. Dugin’s hybrid warfare exploits our internal battles over wokeness, borders, and endless wars; meant to subordinate sympathetic Westerners to a multipolar, anti-liberal order. I have hosted X Spaces with researcher Trevor Loudon, a specialist in communist infiltration, to unpack this twice in November alone, drawing crowds eager for the truth. Loudon’s insights confirm: Dugin’s strategy is to dismantle America from within, using cultural affinity as camouflage.

Even figures like Megyn Kelly and Marjorie Taylor Greene risk pushing Dugin without realizing it, adopting his anti-liberal zeal under the guise of ‘dumb blonde’ populism. My days have been consumed studying this because saving our republic demands it. The alt-right’s affection for Dugin is not accidental; it is engineered to destroy us. As we approach a pivotal 2026, conservatives must reject this foreign poison. True America First means defending our sovereignty against all threats, domestic or imported. Let us reclaim our movement before the ‘Woke Reich’ controls it.

Closing

As the United States approaches a pivotal moment in its political evolution, it is crucial for conservatives to remain vigilant against ideological subversion—whether it originates from within or beyond our borders. The allure of Dugin’s anti-liberal, multipolar vision may seem appealing to those disillusioned with the status quo, but it carries the risk of eroding the foundational principles that have long defined American democracy. True patriotism demands a clear-eyed defense of our sovereignty and values, rejecting foreign doctrines that seek to exploit our divisions. By understanding and confronting these influences, we can safeguard the integrity of the conservative movement and ensure that America’s future remains firmly in the hands of its people.