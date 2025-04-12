In this compelling documentary, "Classroom Victory: Antisemitism and California’s Ethnic Studies," we delve into the heated debate surrounding California’s ethnic studies curriculum. What started as a progressive initiative to honor diverse histories has ignited controversy, particularly among Jewish communities.

Join us as we examine the impact of educational content that has left some students feeling marginalized and targeted. Featuring historical context, and a pivotal court ruling, this film explores the delicate balance of teaching complex narratives while fostering inclusive environments. Can education truly uplift every voice?



