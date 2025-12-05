Challenge Tucker Carlson: Invite Raymond Ibrahim to Debate the Truth About Sharia Law!



In a recent discussion, critics Dr. David Wood and Apostate Prophet (AP) sharply condemned Tucker Carlson for what they described as promoting the benefits of Sharia law and downplaying the Taliban’s actions.



The analysis began with a clip where Carlson contrasted life in Afghanistan under Taliban rule with Baltimore, stating that implementing Sharia law led to “the total suppression of the heroin industry and the decimation of the world’s supply of heroin and a massive reduction in the rape of boys.”



Wood reacted strongly, sarcastically remarking, “Gosh, the Taliban just sound like the greatest guys in the world, man. They’re anti-drug. They’re stopping the bacha Nazi stuff. Wow, these guys are great, man. What’s everyone complaining about? We’ve all been brainwashed. The Taliban are the good guys.” He questioned, “How seriously, how is anyone who’s actually concerned about Islam taking this guy seriously? He’s becoming like a fanboy for the freaking Taliban.”

AP pushed back on Carlson’s emphasis, explaining, “The suppression of drug trafficking is not what made the Taliban popular... The Taliban itself also was involved in a lot of trafficking and corruption... But that is not why the Taliban became popular.” Instead, AP argued, their appeal stemmed from “the promise to fight for Islam and make Islam and the Afghans dominant in this land... fight against foreign influence... and suppress the secularists and suppress democracy.”



A second clip highlighted Carlson’s comments on places like Abu Dhabi under Sharia-influenced governance, prompting Wood to suggest launching a public campaign. He proposed, “Everyone should start up like a campaign to get someone like Raymond Ibrahim or Robert Spencer... on there with him who can take him through these things.”



Imagining the confrontation, Wood added, “Can you imagine Raymond Ibrahim sitting down with Tucker and just completely annihilating him on everything he says?” AP enthusiastically supported the idea, stating, “People should campaign for... Tucker needs to get Raymond Ibrahim on there and he can show that he’s not a coward.” Wood urged action, saying, “I urge everyone to use any means possible to make public posts and also send messages and emails urging Tucker Carlson to invite Raymond Ibrahim... to speak to him the truth about Sharia and about Islam.”



AP confirmed he would contribute by contacting mutual connections to push for the interview with the noted Islamic scholar Raymond Ibrahim.



In a third segment, AP outlined broader plans to counter such narratives over the coming year, reinforcing the call for informed debates on Sharia and Islam’s implications. Wood and AP portrayed Carlson’s recent remarks as a troubling shift, urging supporters to pressure him into confronting expert criticism directly.