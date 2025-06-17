CBS News is citing five sources who say President Trump is considering joining Israel in this war.
President Trump held a meeting Tuesday afternoon in the White House Situation Room with his national security team on the Israel-Iran conflict. He is considering joining Israel’s strikes of Iranian nuclear sites, including at a facility in Fordo, five sources familiar with the matter said, and the topic was expected to be discussed at the meeting in the Situation Room. There is not full agreement among President Trump’s closest advisers.
CBS? Do they still exist?
Perhaps he is. But he won’t pull the trigger, unfortunately. TACO.