Catastrophic Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country, Death Toll Rises to 32

In the aftermath of catastrophic flooding that swept through the Texas Hill Country, state and federal leaders are grappling with the scale of devastation, as the death toll has climbed to 32, including 14 children. Governor Greg Abbott, joined by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Christy Noham and Kerr County officials, provided a somber update on the crisis just hours ago.

The floods, which struck with unrelenting force on Friday morning, have left communities reeling, with 27 children from Camp Mystic, an all-girls camp, still unaccounted for. Authorities have not released a total number of missing persons, citing the ongoing chaos and complexity of the situation. Search and rescue operations have been relentless, with crews saving over 850 people, many plucked from trees, rooftops, and raging floodwaters.

The Guadalupe River, which rose an astonishing 26 feet in just 45 minutes, has been a focal point of the disaster. Kerr County Judge Ron Kelly, visibly emotional, recounted the harrowing experience of visiting a funeral home in Kerrville, where he passed "body bag after body bag," a stark reminder of the tragedy's toll. "Everyone knows someone affected," said KHOU 11 News reporter Amanda Henderson, reporting live from Kerr County, where the emotional weight of the crisis is palpable.

Governor Abbott has expanded the state disaster declaration to include additional counties and signed a federal disaster declaration, which the Trump administration has pledged to honor. This move aims to secure immediate and ongoing federal assistance for the region. DHS Secretary Noham confirmed that additional resources, including fixed-wing aircraft from the Coast Guard, are being deployed to aid in search and rescue efforts. "We will be relentless in ensuring we locate every single person," Abbott vowed during the press conference.

As families anxiously await news of their loved ones, questions about future flood prevention are already emerging. Henderson pressed local officials on how to prevent such loss of life, referencing the 13 deaths in San Antonio and the at least 27 in Kerr County. While officials acknowledged the need for answers, no concrete solutions were offered. There have been calls for flood sirens in Kerr County, a measure Noham said she was unaware of but would investigate. The Associated Press reported that both AccuWeather and the National Weather Service issued alerts ahead of the floods, but the rapid onset of the disaster overwhelmed preparedness efforts.

