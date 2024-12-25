Once upon a time in the glittering world of social media, there lived an influencer named Candace Owens. Known by the MAGA crowd for her captivating looks and controversial takes, Candace had amassed millions of followers. She was the queen of trends, the influencer of influencers, with a life that seemed painted in gold and diamonds. But Mrs. Owens had a dark side: her posts often veered into the territory of hate speech, particularly antisemitic Jewish rhetoric, cloaked under the guise of edgy humor and 'speaking truth to power.'

As December rolled around, the festive spirit was in the air, but Candace furthered her usual diatribes. Her followers, a mix of genuine fans and those fascinated by the drama, watched as she turned Christmas into yet another opportunity to spread her vitriolic antisemitic views.

On Christmas Eve, while the world was wrapped in the warmth of holiday cheer, Mrs. Owens sat in her lavish estate home, sipping French wine, and posting her latest controversial thread. Little did she know, her actions had caught the attention of a very special observer - Santa Claus.

Santa, with his vast network of elves decided this year's gift for Candace would be a lesson learned moment on what happens when someone who has been naughty. As midnight struck, the sound of bells and hooves wasn't heard, but rather the rumble of a massive dump truck.

While her baby children were fast asleep, Candace was expecting some grand gift — rushed to her window to see what the commotion was about. To her shock, it wasn’t Santa and his reindeer filled with glittering gifts but was instead filled with coal - tons of it, black and ominous against the snow.

Attached to the truck was a note, handwritten in Santa's familiar script:

"Dear Candace,

For every heart you've darkened with Jewish hatred, here's a piece of coal. May this humble gift remind you of the vitriol and pain you caused the world this year. Reflect this season not on what you can gain, but on what you can give - understanding, love, and respect. Merry Christmas, Santa"

The coal, symbolic of her actions, was a stark reminder of the impact of her words. The next day, as the sun rose, Candace stood before her followers, not with a flashy post or a promotional video, but bewildered holding a large lump of goal symbolic of the ton of coal she received last night from Santa Claus.

And so, the tale of Candace Owens, the digital influencer, became a legend around the world, for spreading caricatures and conspiracy theories about Jews even after the official close of the holiday season and into the new year.