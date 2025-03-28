Woke Disney

Brandon Carr, FCC announces that he has requested the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau to investigate Disney and ABC over concerns that their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) practices may violate FCC regulations prohibiting invidious discrimination. Chairman Carr sends a letter addressed to Disney CEO Bob Iger, suggesting a possible investigation by the FCC Enforcement Bureau.

Brendan Carr, as FCC Chairman, expresses concern that Disney and ABC’s DEI practices may violate the FCC’s Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) rules and other civil rights protections under the Communications Act. He has asked the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau to investigate whether these practices involve invidious discrimination.

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy, sexual orientation, or national origin, and is enforced by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

The letter highlights Disney’s shift toward DEI initiatives, noting that while Disney started as an iconic American company, its recent DEI efforts may have led to discriminatory practices. Carr cites reports and studies indicating that Disney’s DEI policies have resulted in specific racial and gender quotas for hiring and content production, such as aiming for 50% of regular characters to be from underrepresented groups and prioritizing DEI in casting and production decisions.

Carr references FCC regulations that prohibit discrimination based on race, color, religion, national origin, or sex in employment practices by FCC-regulated entities like Disney and ABC. He suggests that Disney’s DEI initiatives might conflict with these rules by promoting discriminatory hiring and content production practices.

The letter mentions that the FCC is also investigating other companies for similar DEI-related concerns, reflecting a broader effort to ensure compliance with federal anti-discrimination laws. Carr emphasizes the FCC’s commitment to ensuring that regulated companies adhere to principles of equal treatment under the law.

Carr underscores the importance of equal treatment under the law, citing the need to protect Americans from discriminatory practices. He notes that the FCC will take steps to address any violations found during the investigation.

The letter concludes with Carr thanking Disney for its cooperation in the investigation and expressing his commitment to addressing these issues.

In summary, the letter reveals Brendan Carr’s initiative to investigate Disney and ABC for potential violations of FCC anti-discrimination rules due to their DEI practices, focusing on whether these initiatives have led to unlawful discriminatory practices in hiring and content production.