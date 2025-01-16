A Daily Wire article today uncovered a Kamala radical transition team Aide has been hired as a “term” federal employee with a multiple year commitment but don’t worry this can be be unwound.

The below information pertains to both "term" and "career" federal employees. Federal term employees are nothing new based on Civil Service Reform Act of 1978. A term employee agreement can be anywhere from one year to ten years in length, but it is not a traditional private employment contract. This means if the employee's term still has 7 years left, the government is not required to payout the remaining contract term.

For positions where political appointees are expected to replace career or term employees, the Trump administration should expedite the process by not filling vacanicies, and instituting a hiring freeze. It is public knowledge that DOGE is working on a federal employee workforce reduction plan. Through this mechanism, old positions are eliminated and new positions are created to better align with the new Trump administration agenda for American.

As legal experts suggest and I must agree, a practical solution of offering and/or both, a leave of absence and severance package to the impacted federal employees is not only viable, but also practical for the incoming Trump administration. The new Trump administration should also push change through Executive Orders in tandem with Congress by directing the chambers to already have bills drafted supporting his agenda.

It is difficult to herd all Republicans in the same direction expeditiously, but all have been put on notice that they will be primaried if President Trump's agenda faces resistance. The threat of being primiaried should motivate most, if not all, elected officials to quickly expedite President Trump's agenda for America. Public scrutiny by both Congressional colleagues and the public are very effective tools as well.

Thus, President Trump has three powerful tools at his disposal including Executive Orders, pushing for new Congressional bills, and providing guidance to the budget and appropriations process.

Executive Orders: New executive orders should mandate policy changes, reorganizations, or performance standards that indirectly lead to workforce adjustments based on the agenda.

Congressional Changes: Congress can pass laws that affect how agencies manage their workforce by amending already existing civil service protection laws. Direct changes to civil service protections or rules could affect both term and career employees, potentially making it much easier to dismiss employees.

Budget and Appropriations: By controlling funding, Congress can indirectly influence workforce size and composition through budget cuts or reallocations, affecting term positions or leading to reductions in force for career employees.

In summary, the Trump administration will leverage executive powers, legislative support, and budget control to reshape the federal workforce, particularly focusing on reducing the number of term and career employees and replacing them with federal employees more aligned with his agenda.

Will there be bumps in the road? Sure, many road obstacles have been instituted by the Biden administration but not impossible to unwind. Sometimes the Congressional process takes time and lawsuits will ensue but within the first 30 - 100 days, the new administration will be well on its way fulfilling the American agenda.