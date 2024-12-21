John 15:20 Persecution; John 8:44 The Devil; Acts 18:9-10 Be Not Afraid |

Key Bible verses to live by today

Persecution John 15:20 Jesus was telling his disciples that they would be persecuted for their association with him, and that they should expect to be treated poorly because of his name. "Remember the word that I said unto you, The servant is not greater than his lord. If they have persecuted me, they will also persecute you; if they have kept my saying, they will keep yours also.”

The Devil is the Father of All Lies John 8:44 the devil is the father of lies appears in the King James Version of the Bible: "Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it".

Be Not Afraid Acts Acts 18:9-10 the Lord speaks to Paul in a vision, encouraging him to continue speaking and not be silenced. "Then spake the Lord to Paul in the night by a vision. Be not afraid, but speak, and hold not thy peace: For I am with thee, and no man shall set on thee to hurt thee: for I have much people in this city."

The Bible verses from John 15:20, John 8:44, and Acts 18:9-10 offer profound lessons for modern life about truth, courage, and resilience in the face of adversity:

Discernment of Truth: John 8:44 warns about the devil as the father of lies, teaching us to be wary of deception in all forms. In today's world, where misinformation spreads rapidly through social media, news outlets, and political rhetoric, this lesson is particularly relevant. Discerning the truth involves critically evaluating sources, questioning narratives, and seeking out verified information. For instance, when faced with conflicting reports on an issue like climate change or public health, one should look for consensus among credible experts, check multiple sources, and be cautious of sensationalism or agendas.

Courage in the Face of Persecution: Jesus's words in John 15:20 remind us that standing for what is right or different might lead to opposition or persecution. This is evident in the stories of whistleblowers like Edward Snowden or activists like Malala Yousafzai, who faced significant repercussions for their truths. The lesson here is to remain steadfast in your beliefs and actions, even when they are unpopular or dangerous. It teaches resilience and the importance of standing for truth and justice, knowing that such challenges are part of the path.

Not Being Afraid to Speak Out: Acts 18:9-10 encourages Paul, and by extension all believers, not to be silenced by fear. This lesson can be applied when individuals or groups face societal or institutional pressures to conform to popular or oppressive norms. For example, speaking out against workplace discrimination, advocating for human rights, or challenging corrupt practices often requires courage, especially in environments where such actions might lead to personal or professional repercussions. The promise of divine support or moral support from like-minded individuals in the community can give one the strength to continue speaking the truth.

Together, these verses teach us to cultivate a discerning mind to sift through lies, to embrace courage when facing persecution, and to speak out without fear, knowing that there's value and support in upholding truth and integrity. This is a lesson not just for personal growth but for fostering a society where truth is valued and where individuals are empowered to act courageously for the greater good.