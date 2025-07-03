In a significant boost to the U.S. naval industrial base, Section 20002 of the legislation appropriates over $21 billion for fiscal year 2025, available until September 30, 2029, to enhance the Department of Defense’s shipbuilding capabilities. This funding supports a wide range of initiatives aimed at modernizing and expanding the naval industrial infrastructure. Key allocations include $250 million for expanding the accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing program, $450 million for additive manufacturing to improve wire production and machining, and $492 million for next-generation shipbuilding techniques. Additionally, $500 million is dedicated to advanced manufacturing techniques, $450 million to integrating autonomy and artificial intelligence in shipbuilding, and $500 million for additional dry-dock capacity.

Major ship procurement efforts include $4.6 billion for a second Virginia-class submarine, $5.4 billion for two Guided Missile Destroyer ships, and $1.8 billion for a Landing Ship Medium. The section also funds innovative technologies, such as $1.3 billion for unmanned underwater vehicle production and $2.1 billion for medium unmanned surface vessels, alongside $250 million for Navy corrosion control programs and $150 million for retaining inactive reserve fleet ships. These investments aim to strengthen the shipbuilding industrial base, enhance workforce development, and advance naval capabilities through cutting-edge technologies and increased production capacity.

Section 20003 allocates approximately $18.2 billion for fiscal year 2025, available until September 30, 2029, to bolster the Department of Defense’s integrated air and missile defense capabilities. Subsection (a) focuses on next-generation missile defense technologies, with $5.6 billion for space-based and boost-phase intercept capabilities, $7.2 billion for military space-based sensors, and $2.55 billion for missile defense capabilities development. Other allocations include $250 million for directed energy capabilities, $500 million for national security space launch infrastructure, and $400 million for the Multi-Service Advanced Capability Hypersonic Test Bed program.

Subsection (b) addresses layered homeland defense, appropriating $2.2 billion for hypersonic defense systems, $1.975 billion for improved ground-based missile defense radars, and $800 million for next-generation intercontinental ballistic missile defense systems. Additionally, $408 million is allocated for restoring and modernizing Army space and missile test range infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific region, and $530 million for constructing a Missile Defense Agency range safety ship. These funds aim to advance missile defense technologies, enhance homeland defense, and strengthen strategic capabilities against evolving threats. Section 20004 provides over $17 billion for fiscal year 2025, available until September 30, 2029, to enhance munitions production and defense supply chain resilience.

Subsection (a) includes $400 million for Navy and Air Force long-range anti-ship missiles, $688 million for long-range multi-service cruise missiles, and $1 billion for next-generation automated munitions production factories. Other allocations support production capacity expansion, such as $250 million for multi-service cruise missiles and $225 million for medium-range air-to-air missiles, alongside $2 billion for critical minerals stockpiles and $500 million for maritime mines.

Subsection (b) appropriates $3.3 billion for grants and purchase commitments through the Industrial Base Fund, while Subsection (c) allocates $5 billion for critical minerals supply chain investments. Subsection (d) provides $500 million for a capital assistance program, including loans and guarantees up to $100 billion, to support critical minerals and related industries. These investments aim to modernize munitions production, secure supply chains, and strengthen the defense industrial base to meet national security demands. Section 20005 appropriates approximately $12.5 billion for fiscal year 2025, available until September 30, 2029, to scale the production of low-cost weapons and innovative military technologies. Subsection (a) includes $1.4 billion for expanding the small unmanned aerial system industrial base, $2 billion for scaling commercial technology through the Defense Innovation Unit, and $1.5 billion for low-cost cruise missiles.

Other allocations support advanced technologies, such as $500 million for 5G/6G military applications, $250 million for the Quantum Benchmarking Initiative, and $1.685 billion for cryptographic modernization. The section also funds $600 million for Strategic Capabilities Office programs and $750 million for innovative military logistics and energy capabilities. Subsection (b) allocates $1 billion for a capital assistance program, including loans and guarantees up to $100 billion, to support defense innovation. These investments aim to accelerate the development, procurement, and integration of cost-effective, advanced technologies to enhance military readiness and innovation.