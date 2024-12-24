BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — A Juvenile killed, three wounded in domestic-related shooting on Christmas Eve in Rosedale A domestic-related shooting left a juvenile dead and three wounded on Christmas Eve morning in Rosedale, Baltimore County Police said. Officials said at approximately 6:35 a.m., officers went to the unit block of Breslin Court in Rosedale for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers said they found a woman along with two juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The holidays can be a very difficult time of year for some people as evident on the National Domestic Violence Hotline. The current message reads “at this time, we're experiencing unusually high volume. Wait times to connect with our live advocates may be longer than 15 minutes. We're here 24/7 and truly apologize for the wait. If you are looking for local providers and resources, please search the

Get Help section.”

If you or a loved one are in immediate danager and cannot get through to the above hotline, please contact 911 pronto.

What a sad thing to happen on Christmas Eve. The family will never celebrate the holidays the same unfortunately.