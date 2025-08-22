A Vienna civil court has reportedly upheld a €320,000 arbitration decision based on Sharia law in a private contractual dispute between two individuals. The European Conservative reports “According to the private arbitration tribunal, one of the men was ordered to pay €320,000, but challenged the ruling, arguing that Sharia is ambiguous, arbitrary, and incompatible with Austria’s fundamental legal values.”

This decision has generated controversy in Austria, with critics arguing that it risks undermining the primacy of national law and potentially opening the door to parallel legal systems. Concerns have been raised by politicians, including members of the Austrian Freedom Party (FPÖ), who contend that Sharia is incompatible with Austrian core values. Secular organizations, like the Turkish Cultural Community (TKG), have also expressed alarm, pointing to a 2003 European Court of Human Rights decision that deemed Sharia law and parallel legal systems forbidden in Europe.

However, the Vienna court's ruling, as reported, suggests that according to Kronen Zeitung, private individuals may use Sharia arbitration for civil disputes as long as it doesn't violate fundamental Austrian law. The court explicitly stated that the ruling only applies to civil matters and not criminal cases. Furthermore, according to V4NA, the Vienna court clarified that it was not examining the content of Sharia law but rather whether the outcome of the arbitration violated the fundamental values of Austrian law.