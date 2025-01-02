In a consequential setback for the outgoing Biden administration, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday that the Federal Communications Commission lacked the legal authority to reinstate net neutrality rules. The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit invalidates the FCC’s 2024 “Safeguarding and Securing the Open Internet Order,” which reintroduced regulations originally enacted in 2015 under the Obama administration.

Net neutrality, the principle that internet service providers must treat all internet traffic equally, has been a political flashpoint for over a decade, Washington Examiner.

Court Ruling

The Supreme Court's 2024 Loper Bright decision is central to the appellate court ruling. That decision overturned the longstanding Chevron doctrine of judicial deference to federal agency interpretations.

"Following Loper Bright, we cannot agree with petitioners that Brand X expressly bars the FCC's order at issue," Judge Richard Griffin wrote in the Sixth Circuit panel’s unanimous opinion, referencing the Supreme Court’s 2005 decision in National Cable & Telecommunications Ass'n v. Brand X Internet Services, which invoked Chevron deference.

Using “the traditional tools of statutory construction,” id., we hold that Broadband Internet Service Providers offer only an “information service” under 47 U.S.C. § 153(24), and therefore, the FCC lacks the statutory authority to impose its desired net-neutrality policies through the “telecommunications service” provision of the Communications Act, id. § 153(51). Nor does the Act permit the FCC to classify mobile broadband—a subset of broadband Internet services—as a “commercial mobile service” under Title III of the Act (and then similarly impose net-neutrality restrictions on those services). Id. § 332(c)(1)(A). We therefore grant the petitions for review and set aside the FCC’s Safeguarding Order.

The FCC says it “makes little sense” to classify mobile broadband as a “private mobile service,” which “stands in marked contrast to ‘the private mobile services of 1994, such as a private taxi dispatch service, services that offered users access to a discrete and limited set of endpoints.’” But that point is lost because the definitions of “commercial” and “private” mobile services are mutually exclusive, with “the latter [being] defined negatively, as ‘any mobile service that is not a commercial service.’” Quoting 47 U.S.C. § 332(d)(3)).

Because mobile broadband is not a commercial mobile service, it necessarily is a private mobile service. In sum, mobile broadband does not qualify as “commercial mobile service” under § 332(d)(1) and therefore may not be regulated as a common carrier. For these reasons, the Court grants the petitions for review and set aside the FCC’s Safeguarding Order, Court Opinion.

President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr made the following statement on the favorable Court ruling today:

“An appellate court just struck down President Biden’s partisan plan to expand government control of the Internet through Title II “net neutrality” rules, citing Loper Bright. While the work to unwind the Biden Admin’s regulatory overreach will continue, this is a good win.”

In a short video, the Washington Examiner discusses the net neutrality, the Court ruling and impact.