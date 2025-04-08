The Fourth Circuit granting stay in case where lower court barred Dept of Education and Office of Personnel Management from allowing DOGE access to information. In a significant ruling on April 7, 2025, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit granted a stay pending appeal in a case pitting several unions and individual federal employees against top government officials and agencies. The decision, stemming from case No. 25-1282 (8:25-cv-00430-DLB), temporarily halts a district court’s preliminary injunction that had barred the disclosure of sensitive personal information to affiliates of the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The ruling reflects a divided court, with key judicial opinions highlighting complex legal questions about standing, privacy rights, and administrative law, setting the stage for a broader appeal that could reshape how federal agencies handle personal data.

Background

The case, *American Federation of Teachers et al. v. Scott Bessent, originated in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland. Plaintiffs, including unions like the American Federation of Teachers and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, alongside individual federal employees and veterans, challenged the actions of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), and the Department of Education.

These agencies, under the leadership of Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Acting OPM Director Charles Ezell, and Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, respectively, had granted DOGE affiliates access to databases containing sensitive personal information—such as Social Security numbers, tax records, and health histories—pursuant to Executive Order No. 14158, issued on January 20, 2025. This order aimed to modernize federal technology and enhance efficiency but raised concerns about compliance with the Privacy Act of 1974.

On March 24, 2025, District Judge Deborah L. Boardman issued a preliminary injunction (*Am. Fed’n of Tchrs. v. Bessent*, 2025 WL 895326), finding that the plaintiffs were likely to succeed on their claim under the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) that the agencies’ actions violated the Privacy Act by disclosing personal data without a demonstrated “need to know” under 5 U.S.C. § 552a(b)(1).

The government appealed and sought a stay, arguing that the district court erred on standing and the merits. The Fourth Circuit’s decision involved a full complement of its active judges due to a poll for initial en banc consideration, requested by Chief Judge Roger L. Gregory and supported by Judges Diana Gribbon Motz, James A. Wynn Jr., Stephanie D. Thacker, Pamela A. Harris, and Julius N. Richardson (though only a subset dissented explicitly). The majority denying en banc review "on the bench" included Judges J. Harvie Wilkinson III, Paul V. Niemeyer, G. Steven Agee, Danielle J. Forrest, A. Marvin Quattlebaum Jr., Allison J. Rushing, and Toby J. Heytens. The panel ruling on the stay consisted of Judges Agee, Richardson, and Robert B. King, with Agee and Richardson forming the majority to grant the stay, over King’s dissent.

Key Case Citations and Analysis

1. Nken v. Holder, (2009) - Cited by Judges Agee and Richardson as the governing standard for a stay pending appeal, requiring a strong showing of likelihood of success on the merits, irreparable harm to the government absent a stay, minimal injury to other parties, and public interest favoring a stay. Agee found all factors met, emphasizing the government’s likely success on standing.

2. TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez, (2021) - Central to the standing debate, this Supreme Court decision defines concrete injury under Article III, requiring a close relationship to traditionally recognized harms like intrusion upon seclusion. Agee and Richardson argued the district court misapplied this by finding mere access to data sufficient, while King defended the district court’s view that such access constituted an ongoing, offensive intrusion.

3. Garey v. James S. Farrin, P.C., (4th Cir. 2022) - A Fourth Circuit precedent interpreting *TransUnion*, where unsolicited mailings based on improperly obtained data established standing. Agee and Richardson distinguished this, noting no analogous intrusion into plaintiffs’ private spheres occurred here, whereas King and the district court saw parallels in the unauthorized access.

4. Krakauer v. Dish Network, (4th Cir. 2019) - Cited by Agee to clarify *Garey*, this case found standing from unwanted telemarketing calls invading privacy. Agee argued that actual use (calls or mailings) was key, not mere possession of data, undermining the district court’s reliance on access alone.

5. Winter v. Natural Resources Defense Council, Inc., (2008) - Referenced by Richardson, this outlines the preliminary injunction standard (likelihood of success, irreparable harm, balance of equities, public interest), which the government challenged on appeal. Richardson’s “multiplicative problem” analysis suggested plaintiffs’ odds of success across multiple issues were low.

6. Spokeo, Inc. v. Robins, (2016) - Reinforces *TransUnion*’s requirement of concrete harm beyond statutory violations, cited by Agee to argue that a Privacy Act breach alone does not confer standing without tangible injury.

7. Restatement (Second) of Torts § 652B - Invoked by all opinions to define intrusion upon seclusion. King and the district court emphasized its broad scope (e.g., examining private records), while Agee and Richardson narrowed it to require an active intrusion into a private space, not just data access.

8. O’Leary v. TrustedID, Inc., (4th Cir. 2023) - Cited by Agee to argue intrusion upon seclusion typically involves home invasions, though Richardson cautioned against overly limiting the tort’s scope.

Summary of Opinions

- Judge Agee (Concurring, with Richardson): Argued the government likely succeeds on standing, as plaintiffs’ alleged injury—unauthorized access to data—lacks a close relationship to intrusion upon seclusion under *TransUnion* and *Garey*. The district court’s misreading of precedent, combined with Nken factors favoring the government (e.g., irreparable harm to executive authority), justified the stay.

- Judge Richardson (Concurring, with Agee): Expanded on Agee’s analysis, framing the government’s success probability as high due to plaintiffs’ need to prevail on multiple issues (standing, APA jurisdiction, Privacy Act violation, irreparable harm). He doubted each element, particularly standing and irreparable harm, given available Privacy Act damages.

- Judge King (Dissenting, with Gregory, Wynn, Thacker, Benjamin, Berner): Defended the district court’s injunction, arguing plaintiffs showed a concrete injury under *TransUnion* via ongoing data disclosures, violating the Privacy Act. He criticized the stay as risking irreparable harm to millions, urging en banc review for its exceptional importance.

Conclusion

"Probable failure on any one of these issues—standing, final agency action, the existence of an APA cause of action, the scope of the Privacy Act, and the lack of irreparable harm—would have been reason enough to deny the plaintiffs’ request for a preliminary injunction. So I am deeply skeptical that the district court remained within its discretion when finding that the plaintiffs were likely to prevail on each one, and with such certainty that they were likely to succeed overall. In light of the plaintiffs’ multiplicative problem, the government has made a strong showing that it will prevail on the merits", it is so ordered.