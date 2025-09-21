Recent developments signal a significant escalation in anarchist organizing. The video "It's Revolution or Death Part Three," released on September 18, 2025, by the radical media collective Submedia and prominently featured on Anarchist News, advocates for the unification of disparate anarchist groups into a centralized collective database. The aim is to spark widespread unrest and ignite global revolution. The video presents an uncompromising anti-state perspective, portraying the state as a perpetual adversary and urging activists to mask their opposition, reject reconciliation, and dedicate themselves to the state's destruction.

Through curated gatherings, the video calls for the consolidation of fragmented efforts across the Americas and worldwide, transforming antifa organizations into momentum for coordinated rebellion. These strategies aim to increase anarchist activity during upcoming events like bookfairs in Brazil and London, as well as solidarity runs in New York and Chicago.

Anarchist Tendencies and Subgroups

Anarcho-Communism

Anarcho-communism, heavily influenced by Peter Kropotkin, envisions communities united by the pursuit of a stateless society based on common ownership and the distribution of goods according to need. Unlike collectivism, which relies on labor vouchers, anarcho-communism emphasizes free access and the formation of voluntary federations. Historically, this approach is linked to organizations such as the Italian section of the First International.

Anarcho-Syndicalism

Anarcho-syndicalism focuses on labor unions as instruments of revolutionary change. Its ideology centers on direct action, workers’ self-management, and solidarity strikes, all aimed at dismantling capitalism. While sharing similarities with broader communism, anarcho-syndicalism is distinguished by its emphasis on workplace organization rather than communal living. The Industrial Workers of the World exemplifies this tendency.

Post-Classical Tendencies

The evolution of anarchism beyond its classical foundations has given rise to post-classical tendencies. Anarcho-feminism, for example, integrates feminist critiques to confront gender hierarchies as well as those imposed by the state and capital. This strand prioritizes women’s autonomy, free love, and queer liberation, setting itself apart by foregrounding identity politics and relationship anarchy instead of focusing solely on economic issues.

Green Anarchism

Green anarchism brings together individuals opposed to industrialization and technological advancement, seeking ecological harmony. Unlike more traditional anarchist schools, green anarchists critique civilization itself and frequently align with anti-globalization movements, broadening the scope of anarchist critique beyond economic systems.

Post-anarchism

Post-anarchism incorporates postmodern thought, characterized by deconstructive analyses of power and fluid, adaptable principles. Its practitioners reject fixed ideologies in favor of eclectic, context-dependent approaches, marking a clear distinction from the more rigid structures of classical anarchism.

Other Subgroups

Additional anarchist tendencies include queer anarchism, which centers on struggles against heteronormativity; indigenous anarchism, combining anti-colonial resistance with native traditions; and vegan-anarchism, which connects animal liberation with anti-oppression frameworks. Each subgroup retains anarchism’s foundational anti-authoritarian principles but diverges in its primary lens of analysis, as reflected in ongoing online discussions and compilations exploring diversity within anarchist thought.

Central Platforms and Information Hubs

Anarchist websites function as central depository hubs for these subgroups. Platforms such as Anarchist News serve as primary spaces for global news and discussions, reflecting the decentralized ethos of the movement by aggregating user-submitted content related to resistance and theory.

Contemporary Anarchist Events and Organizing

London Anarchist Bookfair: September 20, 2025

Anarchist communities worldwide are hosting a range of events focused on education, solidarity, and resistance. On Saturday, September 20, 2025, the London Anarchist Bookfair will take place in the Waterloo Graffiti Tunnel, running throughout the day. The event features over 70 stalls with books, zines, and campaign materials, as well as talks, workshops, and discussions on direct action, anarchist ecology, and queer resistance. Highlights include performances and speakers such as Kae Tempest, Lorenzo Kom’boa Ervin, and Peter Gelderloos. The event concludes with an after-party featuring anarchist bands like The Mob and DJs including Roni Size, emphasizing themes of anti-capitalism, anti-patriarchy, and ecological liberation.

Running Down the Walls: September 21, 2025

On Sunday, September 21, 2025, solidarity runs known as Running Down the Walls will take place in multiple cities. In Brooklyn, New York, near Lincoln Road and East Lake Drive east of the Terrace Bridge, an event organized by NYC Anarchist Black Cross will consist of a non-competitive 5K run, walk, jog, or bike. This event raises funds for political prisoners and encourages participants to seek sponsors. The initiative, now in its 26th year, began with ABCF-LA to build community and remember incarcerated comrades.

Simultaneously in Chicago, another Running Down the Walls Running Down the Walls event will be held at Cook County Jail’s Division 11. The schedule includes a 5 p.m. rally, march, and 5K marathon, followed by bands and DJs at 7 p.m. This free fundraiser, organized by Chicago Anarchist Black Cross and benefiting the ABCF Warchest, is dedicated to supporting political prisoners through collective action. These events draw on a tradition of simultaneous actions across North America to amplify voices against repression and provide support for those behind bars.

The Anarchist Black Cross supports what members describe as political prisoners of war, individuals incarcerated due to political beliefs or actions consciously undertaken to resist exploitation and oppression, and/or to hasten the implementation of an egalitarian, sustainable, classless society based on self-determination and maximal freedom for all people (Bill Dunne).

ABC Region Anarchist Bookfair: São Paulo, Brazil

The inaugural Anarchist Bookfair of the ABC region in São Paulo, Brazil, represents a pioneering effort to organize and unite disparate anarchist and libertarian groups for ongoing collaboration and mutual aid in a working-class industrial area. Scheduled for September 28, 2025, at the Projeto Meninos e Meninas de Rua community center on Jurubatuba Street 1610 in São Bernardo do Campo, the event features exhibitors such as Artee.stampa, Social Culture Center-SP, Terra Livre Library, Cultivate Resistance, Carlo Aldegheri Libertarian Studies Center, Libertarian Socialist Organization, Faísca Libertarian Publications, Canudos Studio, Rosanegra Direct Action and Football, Zebra, and Júlio Guató with the COLIBRI Libertarian Collective of Indigenous Resistance. All participants promote autonomy, solidarity, and anti-oppression principles.

The program includes an opening presentation on the host organization's youth support work; storytelling on revolutionary narratives; a theater performance titled "Communal Luxury Stall" and an art workshop using reusable materials; a debate on "Possibilities of Anarchism Today" with speakers Andreza, Mayumi, and Julio Guató; a stencil workshop for all ages; and a combative rap performance by Ktarse. The event will conclude in the evening, fostering radical exchange in an inclusive environment.

