American “15 Minute Smart City” Transformation Has Materialized, Are You Ready To Live in Dystopia?

Michael Bloomberg, and his philanthropic organization along with Harvard University are working with the “Conference of Mayors” to help transform American cities into “15-Minute Smart Cities”.

These meetings started once a year in 2014 to plan “15 Minute Smart Cities” across America. Michael Bloomberg’s philanthropic organization’s goal is to transform 500 worldwide cities into “15-Minute Smart Cities”. Montgomery Alabama finished its plan in 2022. It’s called “Envision 2040”.

Miami has a plan along with many cities across America. Mayor Steven Reed from Montgomery, Alabama proudly boasted about his accomplishment and the support from Michael Bloomberg, and the innovations that Harvard University enabled him to finish. Mayor Steven Reed proudly displays his award for his futuristic dystopian “15-Minute Smart City”.

Many alarming developments are being discussed about Smart Cities including sensory devices being installed in Smart Cities. Montgomery already has a contract with a company and law enforcement which will allow direct surveillance cameras into residential and commercial establishments to communicate through smartphones directly in real-time into law enforcement headquarters.

San Francisco uses camera sensors for riot and protest crowd control. This is a good thing if violence breaks out but will it be used for our rightful first amendment afforded to us by our first amendment for peaceful protesting in the future?

Will law enforcement agencies of the Smart Cities harvest our personal data from our cellphones for other purposes? Maybe traffic flow? Or maybe when we travel outside of city limits or have traveled above our vehicle travel mileage allotment for the month, or for a tax mileage regulation that passes in the future, or an executive order by a president?

What will the buildings and housing of Smart Cities encompass in the future? There are a lot of new bike lanes Montgomery that popped up over this past year and are in the future plans based on my “Envision 2040” Smart City. Per the report done by Urban Wire, cities will connect housing to work instead of driving. Pete Buttigieg on CSPAN, from the Mayor’s Conference, stated he wanted to eliminate car accidents to zero. The Urban Wire article stated the goal is to eliminate all fatal car accidents to zero. Although that’s a lofty goal, it takes away our human rights and the ability to travel at will.

In 2020, there were 38,824 fatal car accident deaths in America with a population of 330 million people. Included in the “Infrastructure Bill” of 2021 all new cars will be required to have sensors by 2026. It was dubbed the “Advanced Impaired Driving Technology”. What capabilities will these cars have to control the population?

Cities are eliminating parking in order to build bike lanes. Government financial programs are being offered and enticing residents to give up their individual cars and to move into the city. Michael Bloomberg a videotaped conference envisions 500 square feet apartments, vertical urban produce agricultural farming for food; all for equity and to save the plant. Did you sign up for this dystopian future?

It would be a shame if this information wasn’t shared.