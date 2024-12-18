Then a teenager, Alexee is accused of murdering her new born baby inside a New Mexico hospital when she was 19-years-old. In July 2023, a judicial court judge granted defendant's motion to suppress key evidence in the case. The order tossed out key evidence including bodycam video inside a New Mexico hospital.

After using a hospital restroom, a staff member found a dead new born baby in the trashcan. This past July, the state files an appeal, and requests the New Mexico Supreme Court to reverse the order. In November, the New Mexico Supreme Court order accepts the legal briefs from outside parties including the ACLU of New Mexico and the National Police Accountability Project.

The groups raised concerns over the legality of law enforcement inside emergency rooms. Why does the new matter? A pretrial date has not been set yet. Alexes is charged with first degree murder and tampering with evidence.