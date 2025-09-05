In a significant operation targeting unlawful employment practices, multiple federal agencies collaborated to execute a judicial search warrant, resulting in the arrest of 475 individuals. The effort, led by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), underscores a commitment to protecting American jobs and ensuring compliance with federal laws.

Meg Heap, the United States Attorney, opened a today's press conference by expressing gratitude to the agencies involved. "This outcome is the direct result of their hard work and commitment," Heap stated, emphasizing the collaborative effort. "Such an undertaking can only be accomplished through combined efforts, resources, and dedication of these agencies working together with a shared goal." Steven Shrank, Special Agent in Charge of HSI for Georgia and Alabama, provided further details on the operation. "Yesterday, Homeland Security Investigations, in coordination with our law enforcement partners, executed a judicial search warrant as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into allegations of unlawful employment practices and serious federal crimes," Shrank explained. He highlighted the operation's focus on protecting jobs for Georgians and Americans, ensuring a level playing field for businesses, and safeguarding workers from exploitation.

The investigation revealed a complex network of subcontractors involved in the targeted site. Shrank noted, "There was a network of subcontractors and subcontractors for the subcontractors there. So, the employees worked for a variety of different companies that were on the site."

The operation, which Shrank described as "the largest single-site enforcement operation in the history of Homeland Security Investigations," involved months of evidence gathering, interviews, and document analysis to secure the judicial search warrant. Of the 475 individuals arrested, many were found to be illegally present in the United States or in violation of their immigration status. "Some illegally crossed the border into the United States, some came in through visa waiver and were prohibited from working, some had visas and overstayed their visas," Shrank clarified.

Those detained were turned over to ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations, with most being transported to the Folkston DRA facility for further processing based on their individual circumstances.

The operation was supported by a range of agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Internal Revenue Service, the United States Department of Labor, and the Georgia State Patrol, among others. Heap acknowledged their critical roles, stating, "This effort was led by Homeland and Security Investigations with Steve Shrank at the helm, with vital assistance from [these agencies]." Shrank emphasized that the operation was not a simple immigration sweep but a meticulously planned criminal investigation. "This has been a multimonth criminal investigation where we have developed evidence, conducted interviews, gathered documents, and presented that evidence to the court," he said. No criminal charges have been announced, but the investigation remains ongoing, with additional evidence gathered during the operation to support future actions.

The operation proceeded without significant incidents, with Shrank noting, "There were no substantial uses of force. There were no injuries reported other than one individual who was overheating a little bit and was treated on scene, and one agent suffered a minor laceration." Community tips and prior arrests of workers who had been employed at the site also contributed to the investigation’s progress over several months. The Department of Justice’s mission, as articulated by Heap, is to "reduce illegal employment and prevent employers from gaining an unfair advantage by hiring unauthorized workers and exploiting those workers." This operation sends a clear message, as Shrank concluded: "Those who exploit our workforce, undermine our economy, and violate federal laws will be held accountable."