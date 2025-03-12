Al-Qaeda Planned Suicide Bomber Attacks

Show transcript and captions

SPEAKER 1

0:46

Yes.

0:46

And that matters, right?

0:47

So I was watching this video and it was a suicide bombing in Kabul years ago.

0:52

The bomber blew up and then everyone starts moving in.

0:55

The first responders move in, right?

0:56

And then another guy walks in and blows up.

0:58

We know this is a tactic.

1:00

But if Americans don't understand this as a tactic and don't understand these

1:04

attackers are going to fight to the death,

1:05

think about that.

1:06

Battle's going on.

1:07

The attacker surrenders.

1:09

He might have the suicide vest.

1:11

You know, we let our guard down.

1:13

That man came to die, right?

1:15

He's going to fight till he dies or you die.

1:17

So we can't let our guards down.

1:18

And they know our weakness.

1:20

So we have to be very careful that we don't have more people die in the second and

1:24

third order effects of not knowing their intent.