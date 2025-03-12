Al-Qaeda Planned Suicide Bomber Attacks

Show transcript and captions
SPEAKER 1
0:46
Yes.
0:46
And that matters, right?
0:47
So I was watching this video and it was a suicide bombing in Kabul years ago.
0:52
The bomber blew up and then everyone starts moving in.
0:55
The first responders move in, right?
0:56
And then another guy walks in and blows up.
0:58
We know this is a tactic.
1:00
But if Americans don't understand this as a tactic and don't understand these
1:04
attackers are going to fight to the death,
1:05
think about that.
1:06
Battle's going on.
1:07
The attacker surrenders.
1:09
He might have the suicide vest.
1:11
You know, we let our guard down.
1:13
That man came to die, right?
1:15
He's going to fight till he dies or you die.
1:17
So we can't let our guards down.
1:18
And they know our weakness.
1:20
So we have to be very careful that we don't have more people die in the second and
1:24
third order effects of not knowing their intent.
