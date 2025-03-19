A letter was sent recently to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent from Darrell Issa, senior member of the House Judiciary Committee, raises concerns regarding the progressive fundraising organization ActBlue – as well as its charitable arm ActBlue Charities – and credible allegations of the provision of fundraising services and payment processing for terror-linked organizations and nonprofits.

It must be noted that the relationship between ActBlue Charities and the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI) was first exposed and brought to ActBlue Charities’ attention in 2021. Nevertheless, ActBlue Charities continued to provide their services until 2023. Samidoun is a fiscally sponsored project of the Alliance for Global Justice (AFJG), an Arizona-based organization that serves as a fiscal sponsor for a number of progressive and left-wing initiatives, including the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI). On October 15, 2024, the U.S. Department of the Treasury added Samidoun to the Office of Foreign Assets Control’s Specially Designated Nationals List (SDN List) after determining that Samidoun is owned, controlled, directed by, or has acted for or on behalf of the PFLP. In conclusion, ActBlue Charities – nor its parent organization ActBlue – have any reliable process to vet users of their platforms for links to terrorism, simply ignore their obligations under the law, and are actively abetting this collaboration.

Terror financing is an extremely serious crime, and organizations cannot be given a free pass for failed due diligence, or worse, the enabling of terrorism. The Treasury Department should include a careful review of this fundraising collaboration as well as what any funds raised ultimately supported to determine whether ActBlue or ActBlue Charities have violated relevant criminal statutes. ActBlue Charities, Samidoun, and other terrorist-affiliated organizations have been implicated in funding allegations tied to Pro-Hamas sympathizer protests, as highlighted in a recent letter from House Judiciary Committee member Darrell Issa to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

