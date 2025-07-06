A Stormy Struggle: Three Days Woman Battling Asthma and Power Outages

It’s been a whirlwind of a weekend, starting with a chaotic Friday when extreme summer storms swept through, knocking out my power. As if that wasn’t enough, my asthma decided to flare up with a vengeance, turning a tough situation into a life-threatening ordeal.

With my cell phone battery dwindling to zero and my breathing growing more labored, I found myself in a race against time. A word of advice to everyone: if you have a medical condition like mine, prepare for power outages. Backup charging equipment and emergency medications are non-negotiable.

Early Saturday morning, still in the dark and struggling to breathe, I tried to manage my symptoms with home remedies. Desperate for relief, I ordered cough medicine and eucalyptus cough drops through Walmart’s express delivery—my first time using it. The driver was at my door in just 40 minutes, a small victory in a rough moment. I also took zinc, Quercetin, and other supplements, hoping for any improvement.

My dog, Bella, needed a walk, but I could barely move without triggering violent coughing fits. Later that morning, with my breathing so restricted I could hardly function, I sought emergency medical attention. The prognosis was clear: an acute asthma flare-up, likely triggered by a scented wax warmer I received as a housewarming gift a week ago. I’ve never had one in my home before, and I’ll never have one again.

The medical professional sent me home with prednisone and an albuterol inhaler, the standard protocol for such attacks. These flare-ups are rare for me—maybe once or twice a year—but this one felt worse, and I can only hope it’s not a sign of things to come.

By Saturday night, I was still in bad shape, unable to lie flat due to my breathing issues. I spent the night in my leather recliner, propped up to ease the tightness in my chest. I posted about my ordeal 19 hours ago, noting that I couldn’t move without my symptoms worsening.

About 12 hours after my first dose of medication, I started to feel a slight improvement, though relief was still elusive. The medical advice I’d read suggested that most patients see significant improvement within 12-24 hours, but severe flare-ups like mine could take 2-3 days for substantial recovery, or even a week for full resolution. I clung to the hope that I’d turn a corner soon.

Today, Sunday, brought a glimmer of progress. Four hours ago, I shared an update about my asthma flare-up, noting that the medication was slowly starting to work. For the first time in 38 hours, I felt ready to try a small meal—my first real food since the ordeal began. Eating during an acute asthma attack is nearly impossible; even shallow breaths sent me into coughing convulsions. Just an hour ago, I finally ate, a small but significant step toward normalcy.

Another bright spot: my new 36000mAh Goodaaa Power Bank Wireless Charger with built-in cables arrived today. I chose the blue one, though it comes in multiple colors. This device will be a lifesaver for future emergencies, ensuring my phone stays charged no matter what storms come my way.

As I write this, I’m wishing myself luck with this meal and hoping for more relief soon. Bella still needs that walk, and I’m determined to get us both back to our routine. This weekend has been a stark reminder of how quickly things can spiral, but also of the importance of preparation and resilience. Here’s to better days—and easier breaths—ahead.