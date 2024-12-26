A Moment of Crisis For Candace Owens After Attending Christmas Eve Mass
The Candace crisis unfolded while attending Christmas Eve Mass when the Priest read from the Old Testament.
Candace Owens experienced a moment of revelation after attending her first Christmas Eve Mass, she was particularly shocked to learn the lineage of Jesus from the Old Testament.
Lo and behold, Candace learns the lineage of Jesus can be traced back to Genesis through Abraham in (Genesis 12:1-3), where God promises that through Abraham's descendants, all nations will be blessed. Jesus' bloodline is indelibly linked to the major patriarchs from Genesis, through the kings of Israel, to fulfill the messianic prophecies of the Old Testament.
After the Christmas Eve revelation, Candace Owens declares on social media her dilemma of whether to continue her conversion to Catholicism -- or leave the Church entirely.
After much reflection, Candace Owens made her decision. She declared her new quest of exploration into the teachings of the Quran -- potentially transcending into the religion of Islam. Stay tuned to the unfolding religious journey of Candace Owens as she explores the different faiths of the world.
What Candace needs to do is to actually read the Bible. The New testament was a warning against the Jews. You also have to understand some hierarchy hands down the same lectionary to every church in America. I have two friends one plays the organ in the morning and then goes over to another church for the afternoon session. She said the lectionaries are the same. Another friend of mine would go in the morning to one church, and then he would go to the later session at another church and he said the same thing the lectionaries are the same thing. This is how the control the content. It probably originates from the Jesuits from the Catholic Church. And whatever pastor or priest will read the same lectionary. You are not going to find the truth in any church. They misdirect you to deliberately. They avoid the controversial scriptures.
The Catholic Church is just another Jewish religion. The pope wears a yarmulke. Hint
I think Candace and Kanye are trans gender neutral. They can say whatever they want and get away with it because they are trannies. She's a boy and Kanye's a girl.