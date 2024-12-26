Candace Owens experienced a moment of revelation after attending her first Christmas Eve Mass, she was particularly shocked to learn the lineage of Jesus from the Old Testament.

Lo and behold, Candace learns the lineage of Jesus can be traced back to Genesis through Abraham in (Genesis 12:1-3), where God promises that through Abraham's descendants, all nations will be blessed. Jesus' bloodline is indelibly linked to the major patriarchs from Genesis, through the kings of Israel, to fulfill the messianic prophecies of the Old Testament.

After the Christmas Eve revelation, Candace Owens declares on social media her dilemma of whether to continue her conversion to Catholicism -- or leave the Church entirely.

After much reflection, Candace Owens made her decision. She declared her new quest of exploration into the teachings of the Quran -- potentially transcending into the religion of Islam. Stay tuned to the unfolding religious journey of Candace Owens as she explores the different faiths of the world.