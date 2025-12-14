In today’s deeply polarized political landscape, conservatives are increasingly debating the best strategies for achieving cultural and political success. One such tactic, dubbed “no enemies to the right,” encourages unconditional solidarity with anyone further to the right on the spectrum, in an attempt to emulate the perceived unity of the left. Critics, however, warn that this approach risks sacrificing moral integrity for short-term gains, ultimately eroding the foundational principles that set the right apart.

During a recent appearance on the Melissa Dougherty podcast, Christian podcaster and men’s mentor Will Spencer delivered a compelling critique of this strategy. He described it as a dangerous hallmark of what he terms the “woke right,” arguing that it mirrors the left’s pragmatic amorality and betrays the objective moral standards rooted in biblical truth.Spencer’s discussion highlights a broader tension within conservative circles: the temptation to prioritize political victory over ethical consistency.

By refusing to criticize extremists on the far right, some conservatives believe they can build a stronger coalition. Yet, as Spencer contends, this ignores the profound differences between left and right ideologies, particularly for those who affirm that “Christ is King.” His insights challenge listeners to consider whether true cultural renewal can ever come through compromise on core values.

Will Spencer is a Christian convert, podcaster, and mentor who hosts The Will Spencer Podcast (previously known as The Renaissance of Men). After years immersed in New Age spirituality, world travel, entrepreneurship, and even occult practices; including experiences with ayahuasca and demonic encounters, he underwent a profound conversion to Christianity.

Today, Spencer focuses on biblical masculinity, Christian virtue, and applying scriptural principles to contemporary cultural and political issues. Through his podcast interviews with thought leaders, Substack writings, and biblical mentorship programs for men, Spencer has become a respected voice on moral accountability within conservative and Christian communities.

Spencer begins by observing how many conservatives envy the left’s apparent cohesion. He notes, “The people who are conservative perceive the left as operating with a sort of unity, right? They don’t generally attack their own.” While acknowledging visible divisions, such as tensions between LGB and transgender activists, Spencer points out that these groups often “tend to work together for consistent political ends,” sometimes sustained by shared financial incentives or ideological pragmatism. This perception has led some on the right to adopt the “no enemies to the right” mindset.

As Spencer explains, the core idea is straightforward:

“No matter where you are in the spectrum on the right, if there’s someone on your right, you can’t call him your enemy.”

Proponents argue that criticizing radicals or extremists to one’s political right fractures the movement and hands advantages to the left. However, Spencer argues that this strategy rests on a critical misunderstanding of the left-right divide.

The left, in his view, operates without “a consistent system of morality.” He states, “They’re not accountable to any standard outside of themselves... you will act in evil ways. You will act in sinful ways surely.” Without an external anchor like divine law, the left can justify deception, force, or excuses for extremism in pursuit of power.

In stark contrast, the right, especially Christians who proclaim “Christ is King” is bound by an objective moral framework derived from Scripture, including the Ten Commandments. “We are accountable to that,” Spencer emphasizes. This accountability demands calling out immoral, sinful, or anti-biblical behavior, regardless of whether it comes from political allies further to the right. To remain silent for the sake of unity is to undermine the very distinctions that make the right worthwhile.

Spencer anticipates objections from pragmatists who claim, “You can’t do that because you will undermine our ability to win.” He dismisses this as a purely “political strategy,” not a “theological or moral approach.” True conservatism, particularly from a Christian perspective, cannot trade principles for power. His most forceful warning comes in the form of a direct quote:

“By force, by deception, by lying, by excusing some of the radicals to the right” simply replicates the left’s amorality.

Spencer concludes that if conservatives “retake quote unquote the West by being immoral,” they achieve nothing meaningful. “How does that make us any better than the left? It doesn’t. It makes us exactly the same. Hence why it’s called the woke right.”Spencer’s critique extends beyond abstract theory. In broader discussions on his platform and elsewhere, he has applied these principles to contemporary issues, including publicly opposing antisemitism, Nazi influences, and “Groypers” infiltrating conservative spaces.

Spencer views silence on such evils as complicity, even if speaking out costs followers or influence.Ultimately, Spencer’s message calls for a renaissance of moral courage on the right. Victory built on compromise is hollow; lasting cultural renewal requires unwavering fidelity to biblical truth. By rejecting the “no enemies to the right” illusion, conservatives can reclaim their moral high ground and offer a genuine alternative to the left’s relativism. This approach may demand short-term sacrifices, but it preserves the integrity that defines authentic conservatism in an age of expediency.

Make sure to subscribe to my YouTube for more great short clips that will spark more questions than answers regarding the current culture war that has been brewing in the conservative movement since Charlie Kirks assassination!

My focus is unraveling the political, cultural, and current events so the right people are inspired to take action. Action means restoring this great nation back to the original intent of limited government, unleashing the critical thinking skills back to the people to save this great nation.

Personally, I have spent an exorbitant amount of time, resources and money purposely with the aim to deliver valuable content. Currently, I’m severely operating in the red so that my product helps convey a strong message on the most pressing issues of concern.

Please consider a paid subscription to my substack, or for a one time donation to my buymeacoffee account. Great projects are planned for the new year. Two new ventures are near completion. And as most new projects, thousands of dollars out of pocket have already been spent.

Video clip with Will Spencer “Thou Shalt Not Criticize the Woke Reich: No Enemies to Right Illogical Strategy!”