We all watched over the last 14 months the massive Pro-Palestine protests erupt across our land and wondered how were they so organized — and what entities were financing this obvious coordinated effort. And now we find out that our own tax payer money has been one of the sources.

The EPA is withholding $60 million in federal matching grant block funds to 'The Climate Justice Alliance (CJA)' coalition. CJA is the first group the EPA has scrunitized for their illegal 'Free Palestine' activism across America.

CJA member groups organized, and participated in protests, webinars, distributed artwork, circulated among communities. As climate and environmental justice organizers, social justice advocates, scientists, conservationists, environmentalists, policy experts — CJA actively encouraged protesters to take to the streets opposing the Israel war.

Per their website, the Climate Justice Alliance stands against imperialism, colonization and oppression. This includes opposing all forms of violence, war and genocide.

One of the CJA’s member organizations, the Grassroots Global Justice Alliance, helped organize several illegal anti-Israel protests that took place within the United States Capitol Rotunda as well within several Congressional office buildings.

On September 14, 2024, on behalf of 60 undersigned organizations, CJA and its members protested H.J. Res. 168, which rolls back bipartisan rulemaking made to enhance and restore regulations governing the application of NEPA.

Under the new Trump administration, all groups associated, and in coordination with CJA needs to be investigated, immediately withhold all approved federal grant funds, claw back any funds already transferred, and further probe potential illegal activites of all such NGOs.

Merchan Sentencing Trump

Jonathan Turley today was featured on Fox & Friends to speak about the law fare, impact on President Trump’s presidency and potential legal consquences for the looming sentence of Trump by Judge Merchan.

By sentencing President Trump, his lawyers will now have the opportunity to appeal but there are possible ramifications for Trump if this is the path they choose. The case is ripe for appeal because of the numerous reversible errors committed by the judge. On a positive note, President Trump will walk out of the courtroom without wearing an orange jumpsuit and be able to assume office.

If the judge does not impose probational conditions on President Trump's freedom, it will basically diffuse the unconstitutional issues. There is a suggestion in the order, if the President appeals, and the sentencing is delayed — Merchan may leave the suspended sentence -- holding a leash on the president for four years. There is a possibility Judge Merchan may carryout the implied threat after President Trump finishes his term.

Below is the video of Johanthan speaking about the looming sentence for President Trump on Fox & Friends today.