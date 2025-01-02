The unthinkable happened around around 3:15 a.m. local time, while many were celebrating New Year’s Eve on Bourbon Street, in New Orleans — a terrorist unleashed what can only be described as a terrorist copy cat incident similar to the Germany Christmas Market massacre.

Simultaneously., news broke a suspect used a Tesla Cybertruck loaded with liquid explosives and ignited in front of the Trump Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. The bomb went off in the Cybertruck's bed, the exterior of the truck remained intact, the bed door is still attached & the 1.4mm-1.8mm steel exterior (2x thicker vs normal trucks) helped contain the blast. A testimony to the strength and resilency of a Telsa Cybertruck.

Instead of the media reporting the obvious, multiple news agencies rushed to print articles about the risk of Telsa Cybertruck’s propensity to explode. On the contrary, Tesla's own data, as well as reports from agencies like the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), suggest that Tesla vehicles, including the Telsa Cybertruck are significantly less likely to catch fire than traditional gasoline vehicles. For instance, Tesla vehicles are reported to have a fire incident rate that is about 11 times lower per mile driven than the national average for all vehicles in the U.S.

WBS-TV 2 reports the person who authorities believe died in the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck packed with firework mortars and camp fuel canisters outside President-elect Donald Trump’s Las Vegas hotel was an active-duty U.S. Army soldier, three U.S. officials told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Officials have identified the man inside the Telsa Cybertruck as Matthew Livelsberger. The law enforcement officials spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation.

Three U.S. officials said Livelsberger was an active-duty Army member, who spent time at the base formerly known as Fort Bragg, a massive Army base in North Carolina that is home to Army special forces command.

Whether the two terrorist attacks on New Year’s Day are connected is up for debate at the amount per domestic terrorist analysts. Since both suspects may have crossed paths during their army career, many are speculating the two incidents may be related. It’s remotely plausible, but the Fort Braggs installation covers about 161,000 acres, or 251 square miles, stretching into six counties. More than 55,000 military service members and about 12,000 civilian personnel work at Fort Bragg, with about 25,000 family members living on post.

The real problem is the international ISIS, and affiliated networks who have been actively planning a multi-country assault on western nations leading up to 2025. The planning has been ongoing — severely under reported, and has not been taken seriously by the Biden administration.



ISIS Mass Casualty Plan

The following media group published the fourth edition of its — Wolves of Manhattan magazine earlier this year warning the western nations about the planned 2025 mass casualty events across multiple western countries — with little attention from national intelligent agencies.

A pro-al-Qaeda magazine published an expose just this year — a guide on road sabotage attacks aimed at causing civilian mass casualties in Western countries in year 2025. The magazine republished a text written by Hamza Bin Laden, the late son of the former al-Qaeda leader who advocated for militants to carry out suicide attacks.

The magazine also republished an article by former senior al-Qaeda figure Abu Yahya al-Libithat stressing the importance of targeting the US. Under the direction of the Biden administration, the United States gives $43 million to $87 million a week to Afghanistan. Surely a large amount of the money falls into the hands of Hamza Bin Laden and other al-Qaeda militant group leaders bent on creating horror on western nations including America.

A former CIA intelligence professional, Benghazi attack expert, Sarah Adams explains Bin Laden's son is emerging as the Al-Qaeda leader Afghanistan. Hamza Bidn Laden remains covert though linked to October 7, 2024 — without claiming responsibility.

They want to keep their safe heavens intact. The common goal is much bigger — to terrorize the west. Hamza wants to remain a hidden hand. It does not matter if its ISIS, HTS or Hama are all one — an Islamic army.

Shark Coast Tactical With Sarah Adams

America was warned over two months ago but the Biden administration has largely ignored the threat. She is saying there are about 1500 terrorists in the USA (Alquada and ISIS) that have crossed our borders. Essentially, ISIS has infilitrated the United States and 4 countries in Europe to avenge the death of Osama Bin Laden. The mosque attacks were a dress rehersal. Sarah is not sure if they will happen simultaneously or over a period of time in 2025. The terrorist plan is to target bridges, public transportation, and busy metropolitan centers. They can change locations easily. ISIS wants mass casualties disrupting economic viability, mass casualities designed to terrorize the public.

It would be smart if everyone prepares — stock up with supplies including firearms, medical supplies, learn first aid and hyperviligant.

All my reporting and research is completely voluntary and self-funded, please consider subscribing to my news letter for hard hitting news and commentary, or consider a one time donation to my buymeacoffee account

See Something Say Something

The public should be hypervigilant with the heightened terrorist threats planned in 2025. The Department of Homeland Security provides the follow signs and links to report if a person appears suspicious based on the following behaviors and activities.

Suspicious activity is any observed behavior that may indicate pre-operational planning associated with terrorism or terrorism-related crime. With the help of the Nationwide Suspicious Activity Reporting (SAR) Initiative (NSI), the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has identified common signs of terrorism-related suspicious activity. Some activities could be innocent, but trained law enforcement officials can determine whether the behavior warrants further action.

Where to Report

The Department of Homeland Security provides an interactive map by state. Each state provides a coordination center for the federal, local, and private sector partners necessary to prevent, protect against, mitigate the effects of, respond to, and recover from emergencies and disasters. To report immediate suspicious activity or behavior, call 9-1-1.

All my reporting and research is completely voluntary and self-funded, please consider subscribing to my news letter for hard hitting news and commentary, or consider a one time donation to my buymeacoffee account

Lastly, I want to leave you with a Bible verse during these trying times.

1 Corinthians 10:13

No temptation has overtaken you that is not common to man. God is faithful, and he will not let you be tempted beyond your ability, but with the temptation he will also provide the way of escape, that you may be able to endure it.”

God Bless the United States of America.